'Unfolding police incident' in North Vancouver

Mounties in North Vancouver are asking the public to avoid the area near Mosquito Creek Trail due to an "unfolding police incident" that has also closed a stretch of the Upper Levels Highway.

No further details have been provided, but witnesses report a heavy police presence, including officers with the Emergency Response Team.

Highway 1 has been closed in both directions between the Westview Drive and Capilano Road exits.

This is a developing story. More to come.