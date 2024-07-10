'Unco-operative' victim sustained 'very minor injuries' in targeted Surrey shooting, police say

A man who suffered injuries that police referred to as "very minor" checked himself in at Surrey Memorial Hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Surrey RCMP said in a news release that they were called to 66 Avenue near 127 Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. for "multiple reports of shots heard" in the area.

"While front-line members were conducting the initial investigation on scene and patrolling the area, Surrey Memorial Hospital called Surrey RCMP to report a male attended the hospital and disclosed that he was shot," the release reads.

Officers spoke to the victim at the hospital and located "evidence consistent with a shooting" in a driveway and on a vehicle at the scene.

"Police believe this was a targeted incident as the victim is also known to police," Surrey RCMP said. "The victim has been unco-operative with investigators and sustained very minor injuries."

Anyone with information or surveillance video from the area where the shooting took place is asked to call Surrey RCMP's general investigation unit at 604-599-0502 and reference file number 2024-100183.