Police investigating suspected homicide on northern Vancouver Island

Major crime investigators have been called to the scene of a suspected homicide in the northern Vancouver Island community of Port Hardy.

In a statement Monday, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit said it has taken conduct of the investigation after an injured person was discovered in the community late Sunday afternoon.

Local RCMP officers were called to assist the victim In the 8800 block of Park Drive at 4:33 p.m. Police say the victim, who was likely assaulted, was taken to hospital where they died of their injuries.

The major crime unit is receiving assistance from forensic identification services, the Port Hardy RCMP and the BC Coroners Service as the work to determine the circumstances that led to the death.

"The investigation is in the evidence gathering stage and no additional details will be shared at this time," B.C. RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Vanessa Munn said in the statement.

Anyone with information or images related to the incident is asked to contact investigators at 250-380-6211.