VANCOUVER
Vancouver

Driver in fatal Surrey bus stop crash likely impaired by drugs: RCMP

Police are seen investigating after a pickup truck crashed into a bus stop in Surrey on Saturday, Oct. 5. (CTV News) Police are seen investigating after a pickup truck crashed into a bus stop in Surrey on Saturday, Oct. 5. (CTV News)
Share

A driver who crashed into a Surrey bus stop, killing one man sitting on a bench, was likely impaired by drugs, according to an update from police Monday.

On Saturday afternoon, around 4:30 p.m., a pickup truck "crossed into oncoming traffic" near 144 Street and Hyland Drive before striking two men.

"One male pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene and a second male pedestrian was transported to hospital with minor injuries," the Surrey RCMP said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing death. He has not been charged and was released from custody after being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Edmonton

Calgary

Lethbridge

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News