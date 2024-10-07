Driver in fatal Surrey bus stop crash likely impaired by drugs: RCMP

A driver who crashed into a Surrey bus stop, killing one man sitting on a bench, was likely impaired by drugs, according to an update from police Monday.

On Saturday afternoon, around 4:30 p.m., a pickup truck "crossed into oncoming traffic" near 144 Street and Hyland Drive before striking two men.

"One male pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene and a second male pedestrian was transported to hospital with minor injuries," the Surrey RCMP said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing death. He has not been charged and was released from custody after being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.