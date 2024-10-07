'Selfish billionaire': Chip Wilson's mansion vandalized after political sign erected outside

Days after a political sign was erected outside Chip Wilson's Vancouver mansion, the waterfront property has been vandalized with graffiti.

Spray-painted messages, including "Selfish billionaire lives here" and "F*** you Chip," were spotted on the lavish Point Grey home over the weekend.

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed the vandalism is under investigation, but has not provided any further details, including when the graffiti was first discovered and whether the incident was potentially captured on surveillance video.

The political sign that was recently put up outside the property drew significant criticism online, with some social media users taking issue with its characterization of David Eby and his B.C. NDP government.

"Eby will tell you the Conservatives are 'far right,' but neglects saying that the NDP is ‘communist,'" the sign reads.

Since taking power in 2017, the provincial NPD has increased taxes on homes assessed over $3 million and increased income tax on the top two per cent of earners. Wilson’s home was most recently assessed at nearly $82 million.

Eby defended the government's policies when asked about the sign at Wilson's home last week, suggesting the Lululemon founder was out of touch with the general public.

"When you are so rich that the Red Hot Chili Peppers play your birthday party, it's possible to lose perspective," he said. "I would just say to Mr. Wilson: People are struggling out there, and we need to provide support to them."

It's unclear who erected the sign outside the property. CTV News reached out to a representative for Wilson last Thursday but did not hear back.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy