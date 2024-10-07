B.C. Conservatives promise to 'end tent cities' – but legal, practical questions remain
B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad promised to “end tent cities” in the province Saturday while standing at a podium set up in front of a Kelowna encampment whose residents he acknowledged he had not spoken to.
Rustad noted that he was holding his new conference in front of a place where people were living in tents and other temporary structures, referring to "what's going on behind us" as an example when beginning his remarks.
“We need to make sure we’ve got a clear path towards addressing this and cleaning up our streets,” he said.
“We are committed to bringing an end to having tent cities in this province. It is not the way that I think anybody would like to see their loved one or people live, it’s certainly not what we want to see happening within communities,” he later added, before being questioned about how he would overcome the legal, logistical, jurisdictional, social and economic challenges involved in order to keep this promise.
Involuntary treatment for people with “severe addictions” including “secure facilities” for people “who pose a risk to themselves or others” are among the proposals outlined by the party in a statement. The B.C. Conservatives also said they will ensure that all supportive housing units are “completely dry” and “operate under a zero-tolerance policy for drug use.”
Rustad said his proposal would inevitably require new “facilities” to be built but did not say how many spaces or units he estimates would be required, how the province would implement a system of involuntary care or how it would enforce the requirement for supportive housing units to ban drugs and alcohol.
He did, however, say new facilities will be established in places where they “protect the safety and character of communities.”
“It’s going to take some time to be able to do that but it’s a major step to say that we’re going to bring this to an end,” Rustad said.
“I don’t think as a society it’s right for a government to say it’s OK for people to be living on the street.”
Another prong in the approach to “eliminate” encampments would be policing, he said.
“A key piece of all this is to make sure we enforce law and order in our society. The Conservative party will ensure that there’s strict enforcement of public safety laws both to clear illegal encampments and to keep public spaces safe,” said Rustad.
“Law enforcement will be given the tools needed to make sure these encampments are removed and that order is restored and people can feel safe.”
One issue Rustad skirted, when asked, is that the courts have ruled that banning sheltering overnight in parks is unconstitutional when there are no other safe or adequate alternatives.
With years-long waitlists for subsidized housing, deteriorating and dangerous conditions in SROs, shelters that are constantly at capacity, and options that consist of little more than a mat on the floor – cities have had to update their bylaws to reflect those court decisions.
Subsequent court challenges have also identified problems with government approaches to decampment, saying there is a duty to consult the people who will be impacted before issuing orders like the one Vancouver’s fire chief issued when the encampment on East Hastings Street was dismantled in 2022.
LINK: https://bc.ctvnews.ca/was-the-order-to-dismantle-a-downtown-eastside-homeless-encampment-legal-here-s-what-the-court-decided-1.6678260
Police in Vancouver have been adamant that dismantling the Hastings Street encampment – where hundred of people were living at one point – was a city-led operation and that officers were only ever acting in a “supportive” capacity to keep the peace while municipal crews worked to enforce bylaws.
Rustad blamed the BC NDP and David Eby for so-called tent cities, saying harm reduction policies such as providing people with prescribed alternatives to deadly street drugs have “fuelled” people’s addictions and promoted lawlessness by "handing out free drugs and crack pipes."
While he did acknowledge that some people who are homeless and unsheltered are “down on their luck” or “can’t afford things” the bulk of his remarks were focused on addiction, drug use and crime.
“What we see today is people dying on the streets because of drugs, people dying on the streets because of crime,” he said.
“We need to make sure that the public’s interests are taken care of, that we restore public spaces for communities to enjoy, for kids to be able to go out and play safely.”
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby, when asked to respond to the promise to end tent cities, focused his remarks on housing – saying Rustad has indicated he will get rid of the province's annual cap on rent increases.
That, according to Eby, would have the effect of leaving countless struggling tenants in a position where they can’t pay their rent. Tent cities, Eby said, will not be eliminated by "making more people homeless."
The NDP leader also said his government has been "working hard to get people indoors."
Eby has also announced a plan to create "secure facilities" where people will be detained without their consent after being apprehended under the Mental Health Act. This promise from Eby was framed as a response to random violence as well as a response to the current system “struggling” to respond to people with three overlapping issues: mental illness, brain injuries and addiction to synthetic opioids or stimulants.
B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, in a statement, characterized the latest announcement from Rustad as "hollow political posturing" that fails to address the root causes of homelessness, and therefore fails to provide a solution.
"He sticks to the same failed BC Liberal policies that caused the housing crisis in the first place, choosing to punish people rather than fixing the problem," she said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm. Florida orders evacuations
Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm off Mexico and threatens Florida, forecasters say.
BREAKING Cissy Houston, Whitney Houston's mother and a Grammy-winning singer, dies at 91
Cissy Houston, the mother of the late Whitney Houston and a two-time Grammy winner who performed alongside superstar musicians like Elvis Presley, and Aretha Franklin, has died. She was 91.
Two people seriously injured in apparent 'road rage' collision in Toronto: police
Police say that they are investigating an apparent road rage incident in North York that may have involved gunfire.
'Selfish billionaire': Chip Wilson's mansion vandalized after political sign erected outside
Days after a political sign was erected outside Chip Wilson's Vancouver mansion, the waterfront property has been vandalized with graffiti.
Sammy Basso, longest living survivor of rare rapid-aging disease progeria, dies at 28
Sammy Basso, who was the longest living survivor of the rare genetic disease progeria, has died at the age of 28, the Italian Progeria Association said on Sunday.
A Canadian woman was recently diagnosed with scurvy. Here are the factors tied to the disease
Scurvy is not just an archaic diagnosis of 18th-century seafarers and doctors should watch for possible cases, according to researchers following a recent case.
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
Alleged suicide kit salesman files in Supreme Court to contest whether assisted suicide can ever be murder
Lawyers representing the Ontario man accused of selling hundreds of suicide kits with deadly effect around the globe have filed to intervene in a case in Canada’s highest court, arguing there is no way he can be charged with murder under Canadian law.
Russian court sentences a 72-year-old American to nearly 7 years in prison for fighting in Ukraine
A Russian court on Monday sentenced a 72-year-old American in a closed trial to nearly seven years in prison for allegedly fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Conservatives promise to 'end tent cities' – but legal, practical questions remain
B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad promised to “end tent cities” in the province Saturday while standing at a podium set up in front of a Kelowna encampment whose residents he acknowledged he had not spoken to.
-
'Selfish billionaire': Chip Wilson's mansion vandalized after political sign erected outside
Days after a political sign was erected outside Chip Wilson's Vancouver mansion, the waterfront property has been vandalized with graffiti.
-
Woman charged with murder after stabbing victim dies in Surrey, B.C.
A 36-year-old woman who was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon following a stabbing last month in Surrey, B.C., has now been charged with murder after the victim died in hospital.
Kelowna
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
Edmonton
-
Alberta opens appointments for annual flu, COVID-19, RSV vaccines
Albertans can start booking their annual flu and COVID shots as of Monday, with appointments beginning next week.
-
Westlock man charged with child pornography offences
A Westlock, Alta., man faces several child pornography charges.
-
4 of 5 arrested in northern Alta. kidnapping
A kidnapping victim was found by police during a traffic stop in northern Alberta earlier this month.
Calgary
-
Officer reprimanded for role in Lethbridge 'MemeGate' scandal involving former MLA Shannon Phillips
A Lethbridge police officer involved in the so-called 'MemeGate' scandal involving former Lethbridge New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips has been reprimanded.
-
$1M Lotto 6-49 winning ticket purchased in Calgary
Two lottery tickets purchased in Alberta won big in draws last week, with prize money totalling more than $1.2 million.
-
Foothills County man charged with firearms offences, animal cruelty
RCMP arrested and charged a 38-year-old Foothills County man in connection with firearms offences as well as animal neglect.
Lethbridge
-
Officer reprimanded for role in Lethbridge 'MemeGate' scandal involving former MLA Shannon Phillips
A Lethbridge police officer involved in the so-called 'MemeGate' scandal involving former Lethbridge New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips has been reprimanded.
-
Psychiatric patient missing from Lethbridge hospital found
Lethbridge police say a man who escaped from a psychiatric ward at the Chinook Regional Hospital has been found.
-
Slow down! Lethbridge County pleads with motorists in construction zones
While the summer may be over, construction season in Lethbridge is not.
Winnipeg
-
Power restored across Manitoba following weekend windstorm
Power is restored across southern Manitoba after a weekend windstorm wreaked havoc in several communities.
-
16-year-old dead following shooting, police investigating
A 16-year-old male has died following a shooting over the weekend.
-
Totem pole from B.C. artist removed from Manitoba legislature after 53 years
A totem pole that has stood on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature for more than 50 years has come down.
Regina
-
'I have to catch it': Regina resident says city tree is the root of basement flooding issues
Regina resident Murray Yagelniski says a city-owned tree on his property is the root of the issue behind his basement flooding.
-
Sask. Party promises women at-home HPV screening kit as alternative to Pap test in clinic
The Saskatchewan Party says it plans to improve health services for women by providing them with a self-screening kit for HPV as an alternative to the Pap test.
-
No charges laid after sudden death in Regina's Windsor Park neighbourhood
Those in the area of Elphinstone Street and 4th Avenue were witness to an extended police presence on Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Surge in homelessness and public drug use a result of Sask. government policy: Prairie Harm Reduction
Saskatoon’s Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) says a staff member arrived to work on Thursday morning to find someone at its doorstep, unresponsive from a suspected drug overdose.
-
Sask. Party promises women at-home HPV screening kit as alternative to Pap test in clinic
The Saskatchewan Party says it plans to improve health services for women by providing them with a self-screening kit for HPV as an alternative to the Pap test.
-
Where to watch the upcoming Saskatchewan leaders' debate
As campaigning continues in the lead up to election day in Saskatchewan, a date and time has been chosen for this year's leaders' debate.
Toronto
-
Two people seriously injured in apparent 'road rage' collision in Toronto: police
Police say that they are investigating an apparent road rage incident in North York that may have involved gunfire.
-
Alleged suicide kit salesman files in Supreme Court to contest whether assisted suicide can ever be murder
Lawyers representing the Ontario man accused of selling hundreds of suicide kits with deadly effect around the globe have filed to intervene in a case in Canada’s highest court, arguing there is no way he can be charged with murder under Canadian law.
-
Frank Stronach's sex assault case put over until Nov. 4, set to move to Toronto
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who faces multiple sex assault charges, has had his case put over to next month as lawyers work to have the matter moved to a court in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Palestinian and Israel protests planned at Montreal universities to mark Oct. 7
Students and supporters from Montreal universities have two protests and vigils planned to mark the anniversary of the current war between Israel and Gaza.
-
Celine Dion intros Cowboys v. Steelers Sunday Night Football, gets drenched in Gatorade
Celine Dion introduced the marquee Dallas Cowboys - Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night Football game before getting drenched by orange Gatorade.
-
Quebec to spend $1 billion to protect 30 per cent of environment
The Quebec government has announced details of its 2030 Nature Plan, a $922 million roadmap that should enable Quebec to protect 30 per cent of its territory in the coming years.
Ottawa
-
Jury begins deliberations in Ayoub trial
The fate of an Ottawa man who admitted to murdering his wife and stabbing his daughter in broad daylight in 2021 is now in the hands of a jury.
-
Police investigating discovery of a body along Barrhaven road
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a body was found along a road in Barrhaven. Emergency crews responded to a report of a deceased person at approximately 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Greenbank Road, at Strandherd Drive.
-
Rare cloud formations ripple the sky over Ottawa
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
Atlantic
-
Rain and downpours for the Maritimes; Hurricane Milton to impact both Mexico and Florida
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell has details on rain and downpours expected Monday through early Wednesday in the Maritimes, plus an update on Hurricane Milton.
-
Monument unveiled for eight Nova Scotia brothers who fought in Second World War
The eight sons of Richard and Sarah Harvie from Gormanville, N.S., are believed to be the most siblings from one family, from either North America or the British Commonwealth, to serve in the Second World War.
-
N.B. election: Tory leader promises to help synagogues, churches increase security
New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is promising synagogues, mosques, churches and community organizations more money for security measures, including the installation of surveillance cameras.
London
-
'Extremely disappointed': Family of homicide victim storms out of courtroom as Judge reads decision
Emotions have boiled over after a judge acquitted two out of three defendants in a manslaughter case, while the third accused has since died
-
Family asks for help to renovate hit and run victim's home
More than five years after a hit-and-run crash left a London, Ont. man with life-altering injuries, his family is asking for help. They want to remodel their newly purchased home to accommodate 23 year old Tristan Roby.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm. Florida orders evacuations
Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm off Mexico and threatens Florida, forecasters say.
Kitchener
-
'That is not the Corey that I know': Character witnesses speak at disgraced Guelph Police officer's penalty hearing
The penalty hearing for Guelph Police constable Corey McArthur has heard from two character witnesses, both supporting an eventual return to policing for the officer who has admitted to assaulting a teen who was handcuffed to a hospital bed.
-
Stabbing in Cambridge sends 2 to hospital; 2 suspects sought
Waterloo Regional Police say two groups of people met in the area of Eagle Street North and Laurel Street, and a dispute occurred.
-
Toronto man wanted in connection to shooting at Waterloo business
Jalen Belle-McCormack, 20, from Toronto, is currently wanted on a warrant in connection to a shooting at a Waterloo business on May 18.
Northern Ontario
-
Former North Bay Battalion player, 23, passes away after cancer battle
The North Bay Battalion hockey team is mourning the loss of a former player who died at 23 after a battle with cancer.
-
Armed standoff ends peacefully in Attawapiskat
One man has been charged after a nearly four-hour armed standoff in Attawapiskat First Nation ended without incident Sunday afternoon.
-
Opposition to plan to convert former Sudbury school into 74 residential units
At a meeting on Monday afternoon, Greater Sudbury's planning committee will vote on a plan to convert the former St. Bernadette's school on Auger Street into 74 residential units.
N.L.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.