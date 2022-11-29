UN declaration is focus of government, First Nations meetings in B.C.: grand chief

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president, Union of the BC Indian Chiefs addresses a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, January 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president, Union of the BC Indian Chiefs addresses a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, January 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener