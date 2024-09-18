VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • UBCM convention: Two of three special resolutions focussed on housing

    Housing was a major focus at the 2024 convention of the Union of BC Municipalities Housing was a major focus at the 2024 convention of the Union of BC Municipalities
    Share

    Mayors and councillors voting at the annual convention of the Union of BC Municipalities have passed three special resolutions, two of them focussed on housing and the third on rural health care.

    Special Resolution 2, which has been the subject of much conversation during the week-long gathering, passed handily demanding the province “invest in a long-term, predictable allocation-based funding program to support expansion and operation of local government infrastructure services to support provincially mandated housing growth.”

    The third special resolution calls on the province to develop temporary shelters and support services for asylum-seekers, which has been the subject of bickering between the provincial and federal governments.

    Special Resolution 1 calls for the review of local government contributions to regional hospital districts, citing the unsustainability of 40 per cent contributions made by smaller communities.

    UBCM uses those member-voted resolutions to show the provincial government their priorities for the year and where they want senior governments supports, with special resolutions representing the most important issues.

    This year there are 267 resolutions, 30 per cent more than last year, which deal with subjects as varied as mental health liaison officers, agricultural water management, illegal buoys, and vacancy control.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Exploding electronic devices kill 14, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon

    Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 14 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

    What to know about the deadly electronic explosions targeting Hezbollah

    Just one day after pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded, more electronic devices detonated in Lebanon Wednesday in what appeared to be a second wave of sophisticated, deadly attacks that targeted an extraordinary number of people. Here's what we know so far.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News