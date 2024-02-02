UBC study shows promising evidence of exercise benefits for cancer patients

Fernanda Hannah and Natalie Lipschultz both participated in a UBC study looking at the benefits of exercise for those living with or recovering from cancer.

"I obviously felt a lot better physically," said Lipschults, who's recovering from Stage 3 colorectal cancer. "My sleep was getting better, my overall mood was just better."

The study included in-person or virtual classes along with consultations.

"It makes you feel stronger," said Hannah, who lives with Stage 4 breast cancer. "Really helps mentally as well."

Dr. Kristin Campbell of UBC’s Department of Physical Therapy is leading the study.

“We know that about 30 minutes, three times a week of aerobic activity – so that’s walking, running, cycling, dancing – really helps with some of the common side effects, like cancer-related fatigue and mood,” said Campbell.

She says the science surrounding exercise as a form of cancer therapy is relatively new, and researchers are trying to gather data on which exercise regimens are more beneficial for different types and stages of cancers.

"It's only been in the last 10 or 15 years that we've really started to understand the role for exercise as care for cancer and helping people with the side effects for cancer treatment," said Campbell.

Beyond the physical benefits, both Lipschultz and Hannah say that monitored exercise provided them with added purpose and an increased quality of life.

Lipschultz said she’s been able to able to keep up with her two-year-old daughter, who is “full of energy.”

"I really can match her energy and I really can be the type of parent I want to be for her and run around,” she said. “I also want to be a role model and show her just what exercise and physical activity can do for your health."

"We can make the most of our ability," said Hannah. "Make the most of life and the adventure."

While both have seen little downside with the study, they say quality rest time is a crucial part of their therapy.

The UBC study, in partnership with BC Cancer and the Canadian Cancer Society, is aiming to gain more data by recruiting more cancer patients across the province.

"So we're looking at different delivery models, things like health coaching by phone for individual coaching, virtual group-based exercise classes so people around the province can take part, and we even have an app now which is helping people connect to patient resources and community program that may be available close to them," said Campbell.

Anyone interested in signing up for the study can click here for more information.