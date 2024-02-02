UBC study shows promising evidence of exercise benefits for cancer patients
Fernanda Hannah and Natalie Lipschultz both participated in a UBC study looking at the benefits of exercise for those living with or recovering from cancer.
"I obviously felt a lot better physically," said Lipschults, who's recovering from Stage 3 colorectal cancer. "My sleep was getting better, my overall mood was just better."
The study included in-person or virtual classes along with consultations.
"It makes you feel stronger," said Hannah, who lives with Stage 4 breast cancer. "Really helps mentally as well."
Dr. Kristin Campbell of UBC’s Department of Physical Therapy is leading the study.
“We know that about 30 minutes, three times a week of aerobic activity – so that’s walking, running, cycling, dancing – really helps with some of the common side effects, like cancer-related fatigue and mood,” said Campbell.
She says the science surrounding exercise as a form of cancer therapy is relatively new, and researchers are trying to gather data on which exercise regimens are more beneficial for different types and stages of cancers.
"It's only been in the last 10 or 15 years that we've really started to understand the role for exercise as care for cancer and helping people with the side effects for cancer treatment," said Campbell.
Beyond the physical benefits, both Lipschultz and Hannah say that monitored exercise provided them with added purpose and an increased quality of life.
Lipschultz said she’s been able to able to keep up with her two-year-old daughter, who is “full of energy.”
"I really can match her energy and I really can be the type of parent I want to be for her and run around,” she said. “I also want to be a role model and show her just what exercise and physical activity can do for your health."
"We can make the most of our ability," said Hannah. "Make the most of life and the adventure."
While both have seen little downside with the study, they say quality rest time is a crucial part of their therapy.
The UBC study, in partnership with BC Cancer and the Canadian Cancer Society, is aiming to gain more data by recruiting more cancer patients across the province.
"So we're looking at different delivery models, things like health coaching by phone for individual coaching, virtual group-based exercise classes so people around the province can take part, and we even have an app now which is helping people connect to patient resources and community program that may be available close to them," said Campbell.
Anyone interested in signing up for the study can click here for more information.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.
Italian mafia boss who escaped prison by tying bed sheets together arrested during romantic dinner in France
Marco Raduano, the 40-year-old boss of the Gargano Mafia in the southern Italian region of Puglia, was caught Thursday outside a luxury restaurant in Bastia, Corsica, where he was dining with a female companion.
U.S. hits hard at militias in Iraq and Syria, retaliating for fatal drone attack
The U.S. military launched an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias Friday, in the opening salvo of retaliation for the drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan last weekend, officials told The Associated Press.
Judge sets aside ruling that granted U.S. trans woman's refugee status in Canada
An American transgender woman says she plans to appeal a Federal Court ruling that overturned the decision granting her refugee status in Canada and sent it back for redetermination.
Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to jail
An associate of Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.
opinion For Donald Trump, a fall from grace could mean the point of no return, analyst says
Donald Trump is well-versed at crashing and rising from the ashes; he has done this his entire professional career. Never, though, have the stakes been this high, CTV News political analyst Eric Ham writes in an opinion column.
23andMe is low on cash and its stock is worth pennies. The CEO wants another chance
Just three years ago, DNA testing company 23andMe was the golden child of Wall Street and Silicon Valley. Today, the firm is at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq.
Carl Weathers, who starred in 'Rocky' movies and 'The Mandalorian,' dies
Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' movies, facing off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Predator' and teaching golf in 'Happy Gilmore,' has died. He was 76.
NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Full parole denied for B.C. double-murderer after tense hearing
A man convicted in the double-killings of a high school friend’s mother and grandmother in a murder-for-hire plot has been denied full parole.
-
Hockey families on both sides of border demand answers from twin B.C. entrepreneurs
Missing refunds, cancelled or non-existent tournament registration, shoddy equipment, disorganization, and poor communication costing parents hundreds or thousands of dollars are among allegations on both sides of the border that has caught the attention of U.S. law enforcement agencies.
-
UBC study shows promising evidence of exercise benefits for cancer patients
Fernanda Hannah and Natalie Lipschultz both participated in a UBC study looking at the benefits of exercise for those living with or recovering from cancer.
Calgary
-
Calgary firefighters rescue woman who fell down embankment during dog walk
Paramedics took a woman in her 40s to hospital on Friday after she fell down an embankment in the community of McKenzie Lake.
-
Southern Alberta Ethnic Association unveils oral history project for the Black community in Lethbridge
The Southern Alberta Ethnic Association (SAEA) is celebrating Black History Month and to mark the occasion it's launching a new oral history project documenting the Black community in Lethbridge.
-
Mysterious robocall survey polling Albertans on parental consent for abortions
A mysterious phone survey is making the rounds in Alberta, asking residents if minors should need parental consent to get an abortion -- but it's not clear who initiated the campaign.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier's policy changes around trans youth could be harmful: doctors
Doctors are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her medically "false" statements about transgender youth care and gender reassignment surgery, saying her plan risks harming the vulnerable group.
-
Sohi to return to Edmonton City Hall on Monday along with some councillors and staff
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will return to city hall next week, along with some councillors and municipal staff, the city said in a Friday news release.
-
19-year-old woman shot by Edmonton police had a knife: ASIRT
A 19-year-old woman who was shot by police last month had a knife, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says.
Toronto
-
Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to jail
An associate of Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.
-
W5
W5 Video shows Ontario 'crypto king' associate refusing to hand over phone found in toilet caddy
A video displayed as evidence in court shows an associate of the so-called Ontario ‘crypto king’ refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators after hiding it in a toilet caddy during a court-ordered search at his girlfriend’s Oshawa, Ont. home, resulting in five months of jail time for the 27-year-old.
-
Video shows water being pumped into new stretch of river that will reshape Toronto's waterfront
Aerial footage is giving a glimpse into the reshaping of Toronto's waterfront as the city begins pumping water to flood the new mouth of the Don River.
Montreal
-
Remaining FAE members accept agreement with Quebec
Members of the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la Haute-Yamaska, the last union affiliated to the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) to vote on the agreement in principle reached over the holiday season with the government on the renewal of collective agreements, have accepted the deal by 50.58 per cent.
-
Police investigating homicide in Montreal North
Police are investigating after a man was killed in Montreal North Friday evening.
-
Missing 14-year-old boy with autism found safe: Montreal police
A 14-year-old boy with autism who went missing on Friday has been found safe and sound, according to Montreal police.
Saskatoon
-
First Nation leaders renew calls for policing following Sask. stabbing inquest
Following recommendations from the James Smith Cree Nation inquest, First Nation leadership is renewing calls for its own police force.
-
-
Here's how other provinces have handled classroom size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has repeatedly made reference to classroom complexity measures being commonplace across Canada. But how exactly have other province's handled this issue?
Regina
-
Students stage walkout in support of Sask. teachers amid stalled contract talks
A large group of students marched on the legislative building in Regina on Friday in support of teachers.
-
Regina industrial accident leaves one dead, another injured
One person is dead and another injured following an industrial accident Friday morning at Tubello Stoneworks, a business on the 400 block of McDonald Street, Regina police said.
-
City bus hits traffic light in Regina, minor injuries: Police
Crews are responding to a collision near the University of Regina after a city bus hit a traffic light.
Atlantic
-
Pallet shelters nearly in place in Lower Sackville, N.S.
The Pallet shelters are almost all in place at Beacon House in Lower Sackville, N.S.
-
N.B. couple overcomes homelessness, addiction: 'If you don’t lose hope, you can change your life'
Mark Blackburn and Korlaia Paul have overcome homelessness, beaten addiction and now have affordable housing and full-time jobs.
-
Hundreds gather to question P.E.I. health minister on ICU closure
Hundreds of people from across Prince Edward Island packed into a Summerside convention room Thursday night to express their concerns over the state of critical care at the Prince County Hospital and, by extension, the state of island health care as a whole.
London
-
More services or more cuts? London, Ont.’s budget committee gets to work
‘I think council should focus squarely on the changes they want to make’: What role will a ‘strong mayor’ veto play in this year’s budget process?
-
Fire damages Mt. Brydges home
District Chief Mike Bedard said flames were confined to the basement of the home and there is smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.
-
Emotional victim impact statement by young man in life-altering hit-and-run
At Jesse Bleck’s sentencing hearing Thursday at the London courthouse, Tristan Roby, who suffered life-altering injuries in a hit-and-run, addressed the court in his victim impact statement.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician continues, as police deploy helicopter
Greater Sudbury residents are being asked to stay away from McCharles Lake Road and Panache Lake Road areas west of Lively on Friday as police deploy both aerial and ground searches for city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Saturday.
-
Hunting moose from a motorboat in northern Ont. nets hunters $19.5K in fines
Three people from southern Ontario man have been fined a total of $19,500 for offences they committed during a moose hunt in October 2022 in northwestern Ontario.
-
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.
Kitchener
-
Human remains found in Guelph park, say police
Guelph police say human remains were found in Preservation Park on Thursday afternoon.
-
‘Very tough to see’: Cambridge, Ont. man leads delegation including MPs on trip to Middle East
A handful of Members of Parliament are back on Canadian soil after a trip to the Middle East, where they got a firsthand look at how people in the region are living.
-
‘It’s a wonderful feeling’: Memorial to fallen soldiers finds new home in Breslau
A large tribute to Canada’s military has found a new home in Breslau.