Two years since Rabih Alkhalil broke out of B.C. prison, reward temporarily boosted

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers says it has teamed up with a national program to offer up to a $100,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Rabih Alkhalil, who broke out of a Port Coquitlam, B.C., prison in 2022.

Crime Stoppers says it's partnering with the Be On The Look Out Program to give potential tipsters an "extra large reward" for information about the whereabouts of Alkhalil, who is wanted for murder, conspiracy to commit murder and being unlawfully at large.

The program's website says Alkhalil is a "very dangerous criminal" who broke out of the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in July 2022 while on trial for first-degree murder.

Alkhalil was found guilty by a jury a month after his escape, and remains at-large, and Crime Stoppers says it's unknown if he's still in Canada or abroad as he's "known to use fake identity documents and passports."

Crime Stoppers says Alkhalil's escape was aided by a pair of "men posing as contractors" at the jail, and he's also the subject of an Interpol Red Notice.

The Bolo program's website says the money is available up to Dec. 3, 2024, and tipsters have up to a year to claim the reward if their information leads to Alkhalil's arrest by the RCMP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.