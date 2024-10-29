VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Two years since Rabih Alkhalil broke out of B.C. prison, reward temporarily boosted

    Rabih Alkhalil is seen in this undated photo. (RCMP handout) Rabih Alkhalil is seen in this undated photo. (RCMP handout)
    Share

    Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers says it has teamed up with a national program to offer up to a $100,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Rabih Alkhalil, who broke out of a Port Coquitlam, B.C., prison in 2022.

    Crime Stoppers says it's partnering with the Be On The Look Out Program to give potential tipsters an "extra large reward" for information about the whereabouts of Alkhalil, who is wanted for murder, conspiracy to commit murder and being unlawfully at large.

    The program's website says Alkhalil is a "very dangerous criminal" who broke out of the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in July 2022 while on trial for first-degree murder.

    Alkhalil was found guilty by a jury a month after his escape, and remains at-large, and Crime Stoppers says it's unknown if he's still in Canada or abroad as he's "known to use fake identity documents and passports."

    Crime Stoppers says Alkhalil's escape was aided by a pair of "men posing as contractors" at the jail, and he's also the subject of an Interpol Red Notice.

    The Bolo program's website says the money is available up to Dec. 3, 2024, and tipsters have up to a year to claim the reward if their information leads to Alkhalil's arrest by the RCMP.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate

    The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News