Health officials warn of measles exposure at Vancouver airport

A recent case of measles detected in the Maritimes has a B.C. connection, provincial health officials say.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued a warning Tuesday for people who were travelling through Vancouver International Airport on Oct. 16.

A passenger with measles arrived at YVR on a flight from the Philippines that evening, then departed on a flight to Toronto later that night, the BCCDC said.

The flight in question was Philippine Airlines flight 16, which departed Manila at 8:20 p.m., local time, on Oct. 16. That flight arrived at YVR's main terminal around 5:30 p.m. and the infected passenger departed from gate B17 on WestJet flight 724 to Toronto at 10:35 p.m.

"People who were on the same flights or who were at YVR during this time may have been exposed," the BCCDC said, though it added that the infected passenger "did not visit any restaurants or stores" at the Vancouver airport.

The passenger landed in Toronto at 6:09 a.m. on Oct. 17, and departed for Fredericton around 2 p.m. that day.

Last week, health officials in New Brunswick issued a warning to residents in that province about possible measles exposures.

"Measles is highly infectious and transmitted by airborne spread, but most people are immune to it thanks to immunization or natural infection," the BCCDC said in its release.

"People born before 1970 or people who have had measles as a child are also immune. People who are most at risk of infection are those who are completely unvaccinated against the disease, including children under one year of age."

Those who are not immune and were exposed to the virus could develop measles symptoms within seven to 21 days of being exposed.

This means travellers who were at YVR on Oct. 16 and are not immune to measles could develop symptoms as early as Oct. 23 or as late as Nov. 6, the BCCDC said.

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that starts on the face and neck before spreading to the chest, arms and legs and lasts about four to seven days, according to the BCCDC.

"If you become ill and suspect you may have measles, call your health-care provider and inform them that you may have measles, so that they can arrange to see you in a manner that avoids infecting others in the waiting room," the agency said.

The BCCDC also advised that people call their "local health unit" and ask for the communicable disease nurse or call HealthLinkBC at 811.

"Parents and caregivers are encouraged to check that their child’s immunization records are up to date and that they have received all recommended doses of the measles vaccine," the BCCDC said.