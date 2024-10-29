Man left 'screaming' on the ground following Richmond hit and run, police say

Richmond RCMP are looking for dash cam video and further information that can help locate a driver that allegedly hit a cyclist and fled the scene.

Patrolling officers came across a man “who was on the ground screaming” at approximately 7 p.m., Oct 5, Richmond RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The cyclist told officers he had been riding his bike southbound on Gilbert Road, crossing the intersection of River Road, when he was hit by a white pickup truck. The injured man described how the truck had hit the bike as it turned left onto Gilbert Road from River Parkway, the release said.

The cyclist was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

“Unfortunately, the cyclist was unable to obtain the licence plate of the vehicle and no immediate witnesses were located in the area,” it read.

“Richmond RCMP have canvassed the area for video surveillance but to date none has been located.”

Anyone who was around Gilbert Road and River Road between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 5 are asked to review their dash cam video. Anyone who might have information regarding the incident is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, and quote file number 2024-31734.