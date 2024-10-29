Tour de Cure no more: BC Cancer Foundation ending prominent fundraiser

Citing declining revenue, rising costs and "increasing external risks," the BC Cancer Foundation announced Tuesday that it is ending its annual cycling fundraiser, the Tour de Cure.

"The decision to end the Tour de Cure was extremely difficult," said Sarah Roth, the foundation's president and CEO, in a news release.

"As both the CEO and a nine-year rider myself, I understand the deep, personal connection our community has to this annual fundraising event. It has been a powerful symbol of hope and determination."

Formerly known as the Ride to Conquer Cancer, the tour began 16 years ago in 2009. Since then, it has raised more than $131 million in gross revenue, according to BC Cancer.

The foundation cited three "primary factors" for its decision to end the fundraiser. Those factors are:

Rising costs, due to inflationary pressures and increased logistical expenses

Declining net revenue and funds raised for cancer research, due to the rising costs and participation declines in recent years

External risks such as extreme climate events and unpredictable weather, which pose both safety concerns for participants and add uncertainty to event planning and execution.

Thousands of riders have participated in the fundraiser over the years, and Roth thanked them for their efforts in Tuesday's release.

"We are so grateful for the incredible contributions made by our riders, donors, volunteers, sponsors, and staff since our first ride in 2009," she said. "Your dedication has fuelled advances in cancer research and enhancements to care. The Tour de Cure has created a strong and supportive legacy as we move forward in our mission to achieve a world free from cancer."

The BC Cancer Foundation said it remains "deeply committed" to engaging with its community and raising funds for research, innovation and access to cancer care.

The foundation said it generated $85 million in revenue from 82,000 donors last year. That's a record amount, according to BC Cancer.

Refunds offered

The decision to end the Tour de Cure may come as a surprise to those who had already registered for the 2025 edition.

In an FAQ posted on its Tour de Cure website Tuesday, the BC Cancer Foundation said it will be offering full refunds of registration fees.

Those interested in receiving a refund must fill out a form on the foundation's website by Nov. 30. After that date, unclaimed registration fees will be converted into donations, the FAQ indicates.

Elsewhere in the FAQ, the foundation notes that there are several other ways to support BC Cancer, including through individual and corporate donations, organizing fundraising events or participating in other foundation-organized events.

"The foundation continues to increase its support for BC Cancer through small and large donations from communities across the province," the page reads.

"By reallocating organizational resources to other programs such as monthly donors, planning giving and online giving – and inclusive fundraising events such as Workout to Conquer Cancer - the organization can engage the broader community while increasing donor dollars flowing to BC Cancer."

The foundation says it does not foresee reviving the Tour de Cure in the future, but it will hold a "commemorative event" next spring to celebrate the ride's 16-year history and the thousands of people who worked hard to make it successful.