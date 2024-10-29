WorkSafeBC investigating crane incident in East Vancouver

WorkSafeBC has launched an investigation following an incident involving a crane in East Vancouver Tuesday morning.

According to a brief statement issued by WorkSafeBC, the agency was notified of the incident at the 1000 block of East Hastings Street at around 10:45 a.m.

“WorkSafeBC has launched an investigation. We do not have more information to share currently,” it said.

A social media post circulating online says the crane dropped its load after the sling holding it snapped. It does not say what height the load fell from.

Photos attached to the post show large, industrial metal slats on the ground. Some are next to a busy road, between traffic cones and a work truck, while another is on the ground within the barriers of the work site.



The event adds to a growing number of incidents involving cranes in Metro Vancouver, and marks the second to occur this month.

On Oct. 3, WorkSafeBC investigated an incident at the Oakridge Park development at the intersection of West 41st Avenue and Cambie Street, the same site where a 41-year-old woman died in a previous crane-related accident just seven months prior.