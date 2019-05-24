

Meagan Gill, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver Police have identified two Richmond men in connection to a robbery of a senior in East Vancouver last month.

Following an investigation, Coleton Reid Szalay, 23, and Duncan McCaffery Fowler, 25, have been charged for an alleged robbery on Commercial Drive.

Officials are looking for Szalay, who is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Fowler was arrested in Richmond on May 23 and has since been released pending his next court appearance.

The men were identified after VPD released video footages and images showing the two suspects in the robbery of a 77-year-old Vancouver man.

The senior was followed from a payday loan store near Commercial and North Grandview Highway around 4 p.m. on April 28.

After watching the man withdraw hundreds of dollars, they followed him into a grocery store, pretending to be shopping. They then allegedly knocked the senior down and made off with his wallet, including the cash and his ID.

The victim suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about Szalay’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.