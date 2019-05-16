

Police have released photos and video of two suspects wanted in connection with the robbery of a Vancouver senior.

In a statement, investigators said they believe the two men seen in the images were near Commercial Drive and Grandview Highway at around 4 p.m. on April 28 when a 77-year-old man was knocked down and had his belongings stolen.

“This appears to be a violent and targeted attack on a vulnerable member of our community,” Const. Steve Addison said. “We would like these men to come forward, or for anyone who knows them to contact police, so we can talk about what happened.”

The force alleges the suspects followed the victim in a payday loan store located north of the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station and watched him withdraw several hundred dollars in cash. The men then followed the senior into a grocery store, police said, and pretended to shop before attacking him and making off with his wallet, cash, and IDs.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“We would like the people responsible for this crime to do the right thing and turn themselves in,” Addison said.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects or has other information that could advance the investigation is asked to contact police at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.