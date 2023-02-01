Two B.C. Mounties charged with manslaughter, three others face obstruction charge
Two RCMP officers are accused of manslaughter in the July 2017 death of an Indigenous man in Prince George, B.C., while three of their fellow Mounties are charged with attempting to obstruct justice.
The BC Prosecution Service said in a statement Wednesday that constables Paul Ste-Marie and Jean Francois Monette have been charged with manslaughter.
Sgt. Jon Eusebio Cruz and constables Arthur Dalman and Clarence MacDonald are accused of attempting to obstruct justice.
The person who died was 35-year-old Arthur Culver, also known as Dale Culver, an Indigenous man from the Gitxsan and Wet'suwet'en Nations, who was arrested in Prince George on July 18, 2017.
An RCMP release from the time says police received a report about a man casing vehicles and found a suspect who tried to flee on a bicycle.
B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, investigated the death and issued a recommendation of charges to the prosecution service in May 2020.
A report from the investigations office said there was a struggle when police tried to take the man into custody, other officers were called and pepper spray was used. Officers noticed the man appeared to have trouble breathing before he died while in police custody, the report said.
Following Culver's death, the BC Civil Liberties Association said it was aware of reports from eyewitnesses that Culver “was taken forcibly to the ground by RCMP members immediately after exiting a liquor store, apparently unprovoked.”
The association said there were “troubling allegations” that RCMP members told witnesses to delete cellphone video that they had taken.
“This would provide a strong basis on which to question the accuracy of certain RCMP members' statements to investigators and notes, as well as RCMP public statements,” the association wrote in a 2018 letter to the chairperson of the civilian review and complaints commission for the RCMP.
Brian Sauve, president of the National Police Federation, said in a statement that in-custody deaths are rare and tragic and the process in this case was “far from timely.”
“The investigation by the Independent Investigations Office of BC, the charge assessment by the BC Prosecution Service, and the ultimate charge approval decision by BC Crown counsel took almost six years, creating an extensive period of uncertainty for our members, Mr. Culver's family, and the community of Prince George,” he said.
“While we understand the challenges associated with insufficient funding and human resources, this delay is simply unacceptable and unfair, and British Columbians deserve better.”
He said plans to deploy body-worn cameras across Canada will help protect police and the public and provide transparency, evidence, and accountability.
“Out of respect for those involved, we ask that everyone allow the legal process to unfold in the courtroom, rather than in the media.”
The prosecution service said the charges were approved by an experienced criminal lawyer who has no prior or current connection with the officers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberals table bill delaying assisted dying expansion to March 2024
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberals table bill delaying assisted dying expansion to March 2024
The federal government is seeking to delay the extension of assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole condition is a mental disorder until March 17, 2024.
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
The bizarre history of Groundhog Day
It's about as strange (and cute) as holidays get. So how did Groundhog Day go from a kooky local tradition to an annual celebration even those of us who don't worry about winter can find the fun in?
Dominic Barton says he had nothing to do with federal contracts awarded to McKinsey
Dominic Barton, the former global managing director of McKinsey & Company, says he had no involvement in federal contracts awarded to the firm in recent years.
Australia is removing monarchy from its bank notes
Australia is removing the monarchy from its bank notes. The nation's new $5 bill will feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Quebec's famed groundhog Fred la Marmotte has died; child stands in for Groundhog Day
The Quebec rodent who predicted whether spring would arrive early, Fred la Marmotte, died the day before Groundhog Day.
Quebec woman shocked to find stolen Audi driven through Ontario mall in 'insane' robbery
A Quebec woman said she was very surprised to find her stolen Audi had been used in what’s being described as an “absolutely insane” Ontario mall robbery.
Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street, new suspect photo released
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
New opera by Haitian-Canadian composer puts Black performers, stories in spotlight
When the opera 'La Flambeau' premieres next week in Montreal, Black performers will be front and centre in an artistic medium where they have historically been under-represented.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Treaty negotiations could see transfer of two B.C. parks to Vancouver Island First Nations
A pair of provincial parks are being considered in the B.C. government's treaty negotiations with the T’Sou-ke and Songhees nations on Vancouver Island.
-
Homicide investigation underway after woman, 39, found dead on Quadra Island
A homicide investigation is underway on Quadra Island, B.C., after a 39-year old woman was found dead in what investigators believe was a targeted killing.
-
1 person hospitalized after attack by group at busy downtown intersection, Victoria police say
One person is in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after an assault with a weapon in downtown Victoria Wednesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Man in life-threatening condition after fire in southeast Calgary
Emergency crews say a man is in critical condition following a fire that broke out in southeast Calgary Thursday morning.
-
Suspect in casino robbery sought by Calgary police
Calgary police are looking for a suspect who they say robbed a southeast casino.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A steady west wind weekend for Calgary
Models continue backing off on Thursday’s high temperature, but I still say we split the difference.
Edmonton
-
'We are going to fix this': Alberta sends sheriffs downtown to help EPS amid mounting safety concerns
Police officers in downtown Edmonton will receive reinforcements from sheriffs later this month as part of a new provincial public safety initiative.
-
Frances Widdowson met by 700 protesters at University of Lethbridge; speech moves to Zoom
A large crowd of around 700 students, faculty members and Lethbridge residents came out on Wednesday to protest a planned speech by Frances Widdowson at the University of Lethbridge that didn't take place.
-
Sundquist out as Edmonton Chamber of Commerce CEO after year and eight months
Jeffrey Sundquist is no longer the president and CEO of Edmonton's chamber of commerce, the board of directors announced Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontario releases new health-care plan to make access 'faster' and 'easier'
Ontario has released a new 'connected' and 'convenient' health-care plan aimed at shortening wait times and localizing access to care across the province.
-
Coldest temperatures in years could come to Toronto as polar vortex descends on Ontario
A polar vortex is descending over Ontario this week and some of the coldest weather is still to come. Wind chills will also reach dangerous levels, increasing the risk of frostbite.
-
Quebec woman shocked to find stolen Audi driven through Ontario mall in 'insane' robbery
A Quebec woman said she was very surprised to find her stolen Audi had been used in what’s being described as an “absolutely insane” Ontario mall robbery.
Montreal
-
Quebec's famed groundhog Fred la Marmotte has died; child stands in for Groundhog Day
The Quebec rodent who predicted whether spring would arrive early, Fred la Marmotte, died the day before Groundhog Day.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Extreme cold warnings blanket the province of Quebec
After an extremely mild month of January, the province is bracing for a blast of arctic air that will move in tonight and last until Saturday. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued extreme cold warnings that covers most of the province with wind chills expected to be between -38 and -42 across the South and -50 across Northern Quebec.
-
Quebec woman shocked to find stolen Audi driven through Ontario mall in 'insane' robbery
A Quebec woman said she was very surprised to find her stolen Audi had been used in what’s being described as an “absolutely insane” Ontario mall robbery.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Merv predicts six more weeks of winter
It’s Groundhog Day, and Manitoba Merv is predicting six more weeks of winter
-
'Almost impossible to use': city councillor calls for better sidewalk snow clearing
A city councillor wants snow plows to do a better job of clearing Winnipeg's sidewalks next winter.
-
Organization regulating medical care in Manitoba apologizes for Indigenous-specific racism in health care
The organization regulating medical care and services in Manitoba is apologizing for racism directed towards Indigenous people when accessing health care in the province.
Saskatoon
-
Man accused in Saskatoon killing uses social media to 'terrorize' victim's family, mother says
A man accused of killing his girlfriend is sending harassing social media messages to her family over social media — even though he's in jail.
-
A brief history of Saskatchewan's attempts to possess an official groundhog
The annual spectacle of Groundhog Day is here. However, in Saskatchewan, the prophesying event is without its central figure, an official groundhog.
-
Gallagher family awaits ‘a very long, drawn-out process’ ahead, as another accused pleads not guilty
Another person accused in the Megan Gallagher case has pleaded not guilty.
Regina
-
A brief history of Saskatchewan's attempts to possess an official groundhog
The annual spectacle of Groundhog Day is here. However, in Saskatchewan, the prophesying event is without its central figure, an official groundhog.
-
CFIB gives Sask. 'B' grade on its red tape report card
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) has given Saskatchewan a “B” grade on its 13th annual red tape report card.
-
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
Atlantic
-
Warnings and statements issued ahead of bitter wind chill for maritimes
On the day that Shubenacadie Sam predicted six more weeks of winter, there are warnings and statements cautioning that the coldest air of the season is about to arrive in the Maritimes.
-
Utility board defies Nova Scotia government, allows 14 per cent power rate hike
Nova Scotia's utility regulator has defied the provincial government and approved an average 14 per cent increase in electricity rates over two years.
-
Shubenacadie Sam sees shadow, predicts six more weeks of winter
Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam has seen her shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.
London
-
Fatal crash in south London
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in south London Wednesday night. Police were called to the scene on Bostwick Road around 7:20 p.m. and say there were five people injured in total and all five were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.
-
WATCH: Willie predicts an early spring
Wiarton Willie has predicted an early spring! The groundhog in South Bruce Peninsula didn't see his shadow at 8:07 a.m. on Thursday morning, meaning spring is on the way.
-
Last minute emergency department closure in Chesley
The Emergency Department at Chesley hospital will be closed Thursday, reopening Friday Feb. 3 at 7 a.m.
Northern Ontario
-
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
-
Temiskaming Shores man facing criminal threat charge
A 59-year-old man form Temiskaming Shores is facing charges after allegedly threatening someone they know at a local business, police say.
-
Quebec woman shocked to find stolen Audi driven through Ontario mall in 'insane' robbery
A Quebec woman said she was very surprised to find her stolen Audi had been used in what’s being described as an “absolutely insane” Ontario mall robbery.
Kitchener
-
Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring on Groundhog Day
Wiarton Willie made his prediction his spring prediction Thursday morning at 8:07 a.m. The groundhog did not see his shadow, meaning we could get an early spring.
-
Pickup truck used to break into a Guelph business, multiple tools stolen: Guelph police
Guelph police are investigating after they say a pickup truck was used to break into a west-end building Thursday morning.
-
$5M Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Kitchener
If you purchased a Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw ticket for Feb. 1 in Kitchener, you could be $5 million richer.