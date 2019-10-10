

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Delta police are asking for witnesses after a house fire earlier this week was deemed to be suspicious.

On Monday, crews responded to a fire in Tsawwassen on 8A Avenue. When they arrived, one house was completely engulfed in flames while two neighbouring homes were damaged.

All the houses that were impacted, it turns out, were slated for demolition.

"Police believe these fires are suspicious in nature," said Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta police in a news release.

"Officers are still looking to speak with witnesses from this night, particularly a male seen on a bike by several witnesses."

Police also say that a recent fire at a tattoo shop is likely not connected to Monday's incident.

"We understand there may be some concern in Delta with the recent fire in Ladner, but officers wish to reassure the community that they do not believe the fire at the abandoned Tsawwassen residences is linked to the recent fire at the tattoo shop in Ladner," Leykauf said.

Anyone with information on the Oct. 7 fire is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411 or Crime Stoppers.