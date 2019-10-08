

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





DELTA - Firefighters responded to a home on fire in the Tsawwassen area of Delta Monday night.

The fire happened at the 5300 block of 8A Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. where fire crews battled the fire for hours before gaining the upper hand.

Fire crews stayed overnight to put out hotspots, and made sure there were no flare-ups.

It is not known if there are any injuries or how the fire started.

Delta police closed 8A Avenue between 54 Street and 53a Street while crews fought the fire. CTV News Vancouver reached out to the battalion chief of Delta Fire Rescue on scene, but the battalion chief declined to comment.