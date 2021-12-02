Truckers urged to drive safely as video captures dangerous manoeuvre on major B.C. highway

The B.C. Highway Patrol is investigating after a truck driver was caught doing a dangerous manoeuvre on a major B.C. highway.

The video was posted Thursday morning on Twitter and appears to show a truck driver crossing double yellow lines on a curve and trying to overtake two other trucks.

@SurreyRCMP @Kamscan @DriveBC @AM730Traffic Reckless driving on hwy 5a, putting all the other drivers in danger( crossing double yellow’s on a curve) YWC transport ( EM1476) pic.twitter.com/Pd7kDGCAMz — Pubg Warrior (@vishalkhehra94) December 2, 2021

It happened along Highway 5A, which runs from Princeton to Merrit.

“I’m speechless,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov, spokesperson for B.C. Highway Patrol, in a phone interview.

“This incident is under investigation and we’re just as shocked and disappointed as everyone else.”

Highway 5A was the only access out of the Lower Mainland Thursday, with Highway 3 closed east of Princeton due to flooding. On Thursday afternoon, the road was down to one lane seven kilometres west of Princeton due to a crash, and in the past week there have been two fatal crashes on Highway 3.

During Thursday’s provincial update on B.C.’s flooding crisis, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming issued a plea to drivers to be safe.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind all drivers, especially truck drivers who may be unfamiliar with this route, to please drive with caution at all times,” Fleming said. “We can’t control the weather, obviously, but we can control how we drive and we need to keep Highway 3 free of accidents.”

Stay up to date with highway closures here.