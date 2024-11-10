Damage, power outages possible as 'intense' storm approaches B.C. coast: Environment Canada

Environment Canada says heavy rain and winds could cause power outages on Vancouver Island as an "intense" storm system is set to hit the B.C. coast Sunday.

The weather agency has issued wind warnings for Haida Gwaii and parts of the coast, saying high winds topping 90 km/h could cause damage on east Vancouver Island and on the Sunshine Coast, but the gusts are expected to dwindle by Monday morning.

Officials issue wind warnings when there is a risk of significant damage, and today's come a week after a tornado touched down near Sechelt, B.C., and brought down trees with wind speeds of 115 km/h.

Environment Canada says rainfall warnings are in effect for Howe Sound and parts of Metro Vancouver, with up to 70 mm of rain expected in North and West Vancouver.

Both those communities experienced flooding last month during an atmospheric river event that hit B.C. on the weekend of the provincial election.

Special weather statements say Burnaby, Vancouver, Abbotsford in B.C.'s Fraser Valley and elsewhere will also see strong winds and heavy rains up to 35 mm or more into tomorrow afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2024.