6 deer hit by vehicles in 6 hours on B.C. highways: ministry

Six deer were struck by vehicles in six different locations in a six-hour period on B.C. highways on Saturday, according to the transportation ministry

DriveBC took to social media to remind drivers to be watchful for wildlife and obey posted speed limits, and be mindful of warning signs to help prevent collisions and keep deer safe.

The province says there are roughly 5,700 reported collisions involving wildlife on the province's highways each year – and 75 per cent involve deer. The most dangerous times of day are between 6 and 7 a.m. and between 5 and 8 p.m.

Crashes involving deer are particularly common in rutting season, between mid-October and December, according to the B.C. SPCA.

"Deer tend to be more active at night during this time, especially at dawn and dusk. Deer are focused on finding a mate, and can be less aware of their surroundings, or they may be moving quickly to find a mate or run from a dominant male," the organization's website says.

"During this time, drive carefully, and watch for deer. When you see one deer, slow down and watch for others, because another deer (or more!) may be close behind."

Deer tend to – as the popular saying suggests – panic and freeze when caught in headlights, so drivers are advised to reduce speed until they've safely passed the animal.

In the event a deer is hit by a vehicle and injured, the B.C. SPCA says it is important to exercise caution when approaching, but also notes that if an adult deer is seriously injured in a crash there is little hope it can be rehabilitated.

"If you can approach an injured adult deer and they don’t run away, they are likely too badly injured to survive," the organization says, adding that local police or the BC Conservation Officer Service should be notified so the deer can be humanely euthanized.

The province has taken a number of measures to try and prevent collisions with wildlife, including installing fencing, constructing overpasses and underpasses, installing species-specific warning signs and electronic detection systems.

However, the Transportation Ministry says climate change is likely to create new challenges on the province's highways, and new responses will be required.

"As provincial temperature and precipitation patterns evolve, so will wildlife habitats. If anticipated trends occur, a wide range of wildlife species may be expected to make unprecedented adaptations in their populations and geographic distributions," a 2020 report on the ministry's website says.