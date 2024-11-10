How to watch the Vancouver's 100th Remembrance Day ceremony

Thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Vancouver on Monday to observe the city’s 100th Remembrance Day ceremony.

The somber service is once again being held at the Victory Square cenotaph on West Hastings Street, where attendees are invited to pay their respects to the Canadian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The event dates back to 1924, making it the oldest annual ceremony in the city.

For those unable to attend in person, CTV News Vancouver will be streaming the service on this page beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.

The ceremony is scheduled to run for 90 minutes, with the two-minute silence and 21-gun salute commencing at 11 a.m.

There will also be several performances, including by the Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Band and the Vancouver Bach Family of Choirs.

The proceedings will once again be led by James Stanton, who took over as ceremony director in 2022 following the death of Cam Cathcart.

Cathcart served as director for 18 years, and his mark remains with the Cam Cathcart Youth Poem of Remembrance, which he created in 2006 to engage young people in the ceremony.

This year's winner is Kari Wang, a Grade 6 student from H.T. Thrift Elementary, who will be performing their original poem, “The Colour of Remembrance.”