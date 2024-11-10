'Homemade brew' among items seized during B.C. prison lockdown

A four-day lockdown and search at a B.C. prison yielded "homemade brew," tattoo paraphernalia, and a cell phone, officials said.

The lockdown of Mission Institution's medium security unit began on Oct. 28, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.

"The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates," a news release from the department said.

On Friday, officials announced that the lockdown lasted a total of four days.

"The institution has since resumed its normal operations, including visits," a news release from CSC said. "During the exceptional search, contraband and unauthorized items were found."

The federal agency says it remains committed to preventing contraband from entering its prisons, and will work with police to "take action" against those who smuggle or attempt to smuggle prohibited items and substances into facilities. Those caught trying to bring contraband into or out of a prison can face fines or jail time.