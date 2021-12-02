B.C. road report: Here's which highways are closed due to flooding, mudslides

Several major highways have been recently closed or closed for weeks due to a "parade" of severe storms passing over southern B.C.

As of Wednesday, here's what drivers need to know, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

Highway 1/Trans-Canada Highway

South Coast:

closed between Popkum and Hope;

closed between McCallum and Yale roads;

open between Yale Road and Highway 9.

Fraser Canyon:

open to local traffic between Hope and Boothroyd, with some single-lane alternating sections;

closed between Boothroyd and Lytton;

closed between Lytton and Spences Bridge.

The Malahat stretch on Vancouver Island is open, but lane width is limited and there may be areas where traffic is limited to a single lane in alternating directions.

Highway 3

The highway is open between Hope and Princeton, but for essential travel only.

Highway 5/Coquihalla

The highway is closed between Hope and Merritt.

Highway 7

The highway is open for essential travel only between Mission and Hope.

Highway 8

The highway is closed between Merritt and Spences Bridge.

Highway 11

closed between Hazelwood Avenue and Townshipline Road;

open from Highway 1 south to the U.S. border

Highway 20

There are no official closures between Bella Coola and Anahim Lake, but drivers are warned in a travel advisory to avoid non-essential trips and use caution, as flooding and rockslides are possible.

Highway 99

The highway is closed due to a new slide, and the area is being assessed.