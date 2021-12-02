B.C. road report: Here's which highways are closed due to flooding, mudslides
Several major highways have been recently closed or closed for weeks due to a "parade" of severe storms passing over southern B.C.
As of Wednesday, here's what drivers need to know, according to the Ministry of Transportation.
Highway 1/Trans-Canada Highway
South Coast:
- closed between Popkum and Hope;
- closed between McCallum and Yale roads;
- open between Yale Road and Highway 9.
Fraser Canyon:
- open to local traffic between Hope and Boothroyd, with some single-lane alternating sections;
- closed between Boothroyd and Lytton;
- closed between Lytton and Spences Bridge.
The Malahat stretch on Vancouver Island is open, but lane width is limited and there may be areas where traffic is limited to a single lane in alternating directions.
Highway 3
The highway is open between Hope and Princeton, but for essential travel only.
Highway 5/Coquihalla
The highway is closed between Hope and Merritt.
Highway 7
The highway is open for essential travel only between Mission and Hope.
Highway 8
The highway is closed between Merritt and Spences Bridge.
Highway 11
- closed between Hazelwood Avenue and Townshipline Road;
- open from Highway 1 south to the U.S. border
Highway 20
There are no official closures between Bella Coola and Anahim Lake, but drivers are warned in a travel advisory to avoid non-essential trips and use caution, as flooding and rockslides are possible.
Highway 99
The highway is closed due to a new slide, and the area is being assessed.
