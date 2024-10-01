Trial for accused in Nijjar murder adjourned for fifth time

SURREY, B.C. -

The trial for the four Indian nationals accused of murdering Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was adjourned yet again Tuesday.

The high-profile case has strained diplomatic relations between Canada and India.

This is the fifth time the case has been adjourned, as the Crown works to disclose tens of thousands of documents to the defence.

Nijjar was shot dead in his truck as he was leaving the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey on June 18, 2023.

Three months later, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced security agencies were looking into “credible allegations” agents of the Indian government were behind the killing, which India denies.

Many in the local Sikh community already saw Nijjar’s murder as a political assassination, as he was a prominent supporter of the Khalistan movement.

Dozens of Nijjar’s supporters gathered outside of the court house with signs and flags Tuesday morning, condemning the Indian government.

They say they’re concerned with foreign interference in both the provincial and federal election.

“I think most Canadians are still unaware as to how badly the sovereignty of this country is being undermined by countries like India,” said Moninder Singh, a spokesperson for the BC Gurdwaras Council.

Amandeep Singh, 22, Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28, are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.