'Tremendously missed': Beloved Kitsilano park caretaker killed in home

An elderly park caretaker was killed inside his home this weekend.

Vancouver police said officers were called to West Third Avenue at McDonald Street at 11 a.m. Friday, where officers found Justis Daniel, 77, dead inside his home.

His residence is located at Tatlow Park, where he was the long-time caretaker.

“My heart breaks to hear that anything traumatic would have happened to Justis here in the park, in a space that he made safe for everybody,” said Linda Kaastra, who stopped by the park Sunday morning to light a candle for Daniel.

"He cared a lot about this space and a lot about, you know, the people that came here, so I feel that he will be tremendously missed."

Kaastra said he’s been the caretaker of the park in the 20 years she’s known him; some say he’s had this job for nearly 30 years.

Many call him a fixture of the community who was well-known in Kitsilano.

“(He was) a very kind man, a community-oriented man,” Kaastra said. “He cared about everybody. He was also a musician. He was passionate about music. And he often talked about his son.”

No arrests have been made and police have not released a possible motive.

Police are looking for dash cam video and witnesses who were in the area of Tatlow Park and the adjacent streets of Point Grey Road and West Third Avenue, between Balaclava and MacDonald streets, between 7 a.m. on Dec. 9 and 11 a.m. Dec. 10.

This marks the 17th homicide in Vancouver this year.