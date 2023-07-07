Tree planter airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

A bear attack near Tumbler Ridge, B.C., is being investigated by the Conservation Officer Service.

It happened on Thursday shortly after 3 p.m., according to social media posts by BCCOS.

One victim, a tree planter, was air lifted to a hospital in Prince George, the service confirmed.

CTV News has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for more details.

The BCCOS says four of its officers are assessing the attack site to determine the next steps in its ongoing investigation.