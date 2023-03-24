TransLink still planning fare increases after $479M provincial funding announcement
Two weeks after it received $479 million in funding from the provincial government to help stabilize its operations, TransLink is expected to approve an increase in fares for Metro Vancouver transit users.
TransLink's Board of Directors is scheduled to vote on the modest fare increase at its next meeting on March 29, and the transit authority's staff recommends the board vote in favour of the change.
If approved, the increase would see the cost of a one-zone trip rise by five cents for all users of the system, beginning on July 1.
Adult cash fares for one-zone trips would go from $3.10 to $3.15, while Compass Card users would see the cost go from $2.50 to $2.55.
Concession one-zone fares – whether paid in cash or by Compass Card – would rise from $2.05 to $2.10.
The costs of daily and monthly passes, West Coast Express and multi-zone fares would also increase, with most products seeing increases of five or 10 cents per trip. The full proposed fee schedule can be found in the board's agenda for its next meeting.
The board's vote on the proposed fare increases is scheduled to happen exactly two weeks after B.C. Premier David Eby, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming and TransLink Mayors' Council chair Brad West announced a major provincial investment in the regional transportation system on March 15.
The trio, along with TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn, described the province's $479-million contribution as necessary to stabilize the agency's funding and prevent it from facing a "death spiral" of service cuts that cause reduced ridership, leading to reduced revenue and further cuts.
"If we did nothing, there would be fewer buses, fewer SkyTrains – in short, fewer ways to get around," said Eby during the announcement.
The officials also noted that the investment would help "keep fares stable" and ensure that TransLink can continue to fund capital improvements like the planned SkyTrain extensions to UBC and Langley.
The board's agenda indicates that the proposed fare increases are part of TransLink's 2022 Investment Plan, and are limited to an average of 2.3 per cent per year from 2021 to 2024 under the BC Safe Restart Agreement signed in September 2020.
Asked to explain the need for fare increases in light of the recent funding injection, a TransLink spokesperson pointed to these plans and limitations, characterizing the increase as modest.
"TransLink’s annually scheduled fare increase helps pay for the growing cost of transit and is far lower than the rate of inflation," the spokesperson told CTV News in an email.
"We continue to have some of the lowest fares of any major transit agency in Canada."
CTV News reached out to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to ask it to clarify the meaning of the pledge to "keep fares stable" and comment on the necessity of a scheduled fare increase in light of the recently announced funding.
In a statement, the ministry echoed the TransLink board agenda, citing the 2020 agreement that caps fare increases through 2024.
"Affordability is a top priority for this government and we are determined to keep price increases low for transit users," the ministry's statement reads, in part.
"The B.C. government continues to support public transit across the province at an unprecedented level – we made transit free for kids 12 and under, saving families hundreds of dollars a year."
The ministry said the $479 million is intended to "address TransLink's short-term operating funding needs," adding that it was necessary to ensure the agency can maintain service "while keeping transit affordable."
"Our government will continue working with TransLink to ensure equitable public transit fares – affordability is critical to encourage mode-shift from vehicles to public transit," the ministry said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada
Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Most Canadians believe speeding tickets should be tied to income: poll
A new survey conducted by Research Co. found that the majority of Canadians support tying speeding tickets to income, otherwise known as ‘progressive punishment.’
Trudeau says his kids 'no longer access' TikTok after Canadian government ban
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's teenage daughter and son, Ella-Grace and Xavier, 'no longer access TikTok,' the father of three told reporters during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden in Ottawa on March 24.
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
As it happened: U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Canada
After a day of meetings on Parliament Hill, U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced updates on various cross-border issues. CTVNews.ca breaks down Biden's first presidential visit to Canada, as it happened.
Canada’s Ivvavik National Park among most remote and beautiful places in the world: Big 7 Travel
Global travel site Big 7 Travel ranked the most remote and beautiful places in the world, and only one Canadians location—Ivvavik national park—is among them.
Eugene Levy, Sarah Polley, Jean Chretien, the two Michaels among guests at Biden gala dinner
Notable people will be in attendance at Friday’s gala dinner with U.S. President Joe Biden, hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum, including former prime ministers and celebrities.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau introduces Jill Biden to curling during Ottawa visit
The first lady of the United States got a sweeping introduction to Canadian sports culture in Ottawa Friday as Sophie Gregoire Trudeau took Jill Biden to the curling rink for her first trip to Ottawa.
Vancouver Island
-
Memorial hockey game honours firefighters and raises awareness of on-the-job hazards
Greater Victoria firefighters will be lacing up their skates Saturday to honour three members who died after serving their communities.
-
Prolific offender arrested, charged after cache of stolen IDs found in search of Saanich home
A prolific offender has been arrested and charged after police searched a home in Saanich and found more than 100 pieces of personal identification, including passports, bank cards and drivers licences, believed to have been stolen from vehicles throughout Greater Victoria.
-
'It's just a matter of time': Mother of Victoria boy who disappeared 32 years ago believes he's still alive
The mother of a Victoria child who disappeared without a trace 32 years ago Friday says she believes her son is still alive. Michael Dunahee disappeared around 12:30 p.m. on March 24, 1991. The four-year-old boy was last seen on the playground at Blanshard School, his family a short distance away.
Calgary
-
1 missing as 2 houses burn in afternoon fire in northwest Calgary
One person is missing and a dog is dead after two homes caught fire Friday afternoon in northwest Calgary.
-
Missing Windsor Park woman and toddler located safe
A woman and toddler who were reported missing from the community of Windsor Park are safe.
-
MONSTR, Calgary director Tank Standing Buffalo's latest animated short, streaming on HBO Max
A Calgary animator's newest cartoon started streaming Thursday night on HBO Max.
Edmonton
-
Oilers ready to gear up for Pride night, say 'Hockey is for everyone'
Players with the Edmonton Oilers say they are committed to celebrating Pride on Saturday night when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place.
-
Road closures for Edmonton police funeral procession announced
The procession is scheduled to leave the Alberta Legislature grounds toward Rogers Place at approximately 11:45 a.m.
-
'More concrete and parking': Critics concerned over Hawrelak Park trees after FOIP request
Members of Edmonton's River Valley Conservation Coalition board say a freedom of information request shows the city plans to remove trees in Hawrelak Park to make room for infrastructure during the controversial three-year rehabilitation project at the park.
Toronto
-
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
-
Ontario's 2022 Sunshine List is out. Who was the top earner?
Ontario's so-called sunshine list is out and the three top paid public employees in the province are all at Ontario Power Generation.
-
Ontario photographer captures Thursday's northern lights, reveals how best to see them tonight
An astrophotographer from southern Ontario captured Thursday night's display of the Aurora Borealis and has offered some tips and tricks for catching a glimpse of them yourself tonight.
Montreal
-
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Pierrefonds-Roxboro: paramedics
A man in his 30s was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot in Pierrefonds-Roxboro Friday evening, paramedics say.
-
Airbnb to pull listings that don't have proper permits in Quebec
Short-term rental company Airbnb says it will pull listings that don't have a proper permit from the Quebec government. The San Francisco-based company made the announcement eight days after a fatal fire destroyed an Old Montreal building that housed illegal rentals.
-
Legault hails Canada-U.S. deal on Roxham Road 'a great victory'
Quebec Premier François Legault said he was 'happy' that Roxham Road will be 'closed' at midnight Friday as part of the agreement announced between Canada and the United States on asylum seekers.
Winnipeg
-
'If it ain't broke, don't fix it': Proposed liquor in grocery stores pilot brings mixed reactions
There are mixed feelings in Manitoba about a proposed plan to expand liquor sales and put beer, wine and hard alcohol on the shelves of retailers like grocery stores.
-
'A sad thing that happens': Town of Arborg dealing with increase in stray cats
A town in Manitoba's Interlake area is trying to find new homes for stray cats that were dumped in the community.
-
Manitoba First Nation enforcing new measures to combat drug crisis
A Manitoba First Nation is enacting measures to combat an ongoing drug and addiction crisis while also calling on the federal and provincial governments to do more to address drug-related deaths within northern remote Indigenous communities.
Saskatoon
-
'They busted the locks on our deep freeze': Sask. Cree elder says moose meat was confiscated in raid
An elder from a Saskatchewan First Nation says his home was raided last fall by conservation officers who confiscated moose meat intended for use in a ceremonial gathering and feast.
-
'Going to be an eyesore': Warman residents oppose cell tower replacement
A Warman man is organizing opposition to a cell tower SaskTel is proposing to replace on the western edge of the city.
-
Here are the artists you can see at this summer's Sask. Jazz Festival
The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival has announced its 2023 ticketed lineup.
Regina
-
'It’s time for action': Sask. EMS receives small portion of budget's healthcare increase
Saskatchewan’s 2023-24 budget highlighted healthcare as one of its main priorities, with Emergency Medical Services getting a small cut of the new funding.
-
'They busted the locks on our deep freeze': Sask. Cree elder says moose meat was confiscated in raid
An elder from a Saskatchewan First Nation says his home was raided last fall by conservation officers who confiscated moose meat intended for use in a ceremonial gathering and feast.
-
Sask. likely taking cautious approach with budget surplus, economics professor says
Saskatchewan is likely taking a cautious approach when it comes to the surplus announced in the 2023-24 provincial budget, according to an associate professor of economics at the University of Regina.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Students hailed for aiding stabbed staff member; school principal and parents thank community
Two students are being recognized for their quick actions, and school administration and parents are thanking the community, after a difficult week at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S.
-
Woman injured in west Saint John shooting, three suspects arrested
Police say a woman is in hospital following a shooting in west Saint John, N.B., early Friday morning and three suspects have been arrested.
-
Provinces compete to retain, recruit health-care workers
As competition for health-care workers heats up, so too does the bidding.
London
-
Can this notorious London, Ont. intersection be made safer with a red light camera?
A new safety assessment of the Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue intersection makes several recommendations to address the high number of collisions.
-
Cinder block thrown through window of south London restaurant
A London man was arrested early Friday morning after being spotted throwing a cinder block through the front door of a restaurant, according to police.
-
Byron barn battle takes another twist: volunteers vow to assist elderly man with hard labour
An elderly Byron man said he received numerous offers of help to clear away rotting barn rubble from his property, after a London, Ont. city council committee endorsed a recommendation to grant a demolition permit.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario's 2022 Sunshine List is out. Who was the top earner?
Ontario's so-called sunshine list is out and the three top paid public employees in the province are all at Ontario Power Generation.
-
Sudbury police charge OPP sergeant with criminal harassment
CTV News has learned an Ontario Provincial Police sergeant with 22 years of service has been charged in Sudbury with criminal harassment.
-
Ontario PC cabinet minister Merrilee Fullerton resigns
Merrilee Fullerton, a longtime cabinet minister in Doug Ford's government, unexpectedly resigned Friday, forcing the premier to name a new minister to the children, community and social services post.
Kitchener
-
Fake ‘Catch the Ace’ tickets reportedly being sold in Hagersville
Organizers of the ‘Catch the Ace’ lottery in Hagersville are warning the public about fake tickets as the jackpot climbs closer to $2 million.
-
Northern lights put on a stunning show in southern Ontario
Southern Ontario got a show-stopping look at the northern lights Thursday and there may be a repeat performance this weekend.
-
Alleged death threats sent to regional chair, court documents show
A Kitchener man has been arrested by Waterloo regional police for making alleged death threats towards Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman.