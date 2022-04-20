TransLink's 10-year priorities include Burnaby Mountain gondola, zero-emission buses

Empty seats are seen on a empty SkyTrain leaving the Waterfront train platform in downtown Vancouver, Monday, April 20, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Empty seats are seen on a empty SkyTrain leaving the Waterfront train platform in downtown Vancouver, Monday, April 20, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener