TransLink reveals winter preparedness plan

TransLink shared its plan Monday to keep commuters moving this winter as temperatures drop across Metro Vancouver.

After testing new winter tires last year, more buses will be equipped with the Michelin Grip D tires on key routes this season, the transit provider says.

About 600 buses, out of approximately 1,700 total, will get the tires which have deeper treads. The tires normally used on TransLink’s fleet year-round are also winter-rated.

In addition, the operator says 16 new articulated buses with centre drive axles will go into service this winter, which provide better traction, stability and steering control. The vehicles will work on steep, slippery routes.

On the SkyTrain, a de-icing solution is used and trains are run overnight to stop snow from building up on guideways.

Staff armed with hockey sticks also remove snow and ice buildup from the trains’ doors.

During days with poor weather, transit riders are encouraged to build in extra travel time and plan commutes using TransLink’s trip planner.

A major snowstorm last winter saw massive delays and cancellations across the system.

TransLink urged users to restrict their rides to "essential travel only" as the operator worked to maintain service levels across the region despite the treacherous road conditions.