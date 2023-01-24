Traffic pollution may be affecting our brains, say UBC and UVic researchers

Drivers who are frequently caught in heavy traffic can do their brain a favour by rolling up their windows and planning a less congested route, suggests research by UBC and the University of Victoria.

The first-of-its-kind study finds breathing in road pollution for even a brief amount of time can impair a brain’s function.

During the two-year study, 25 people were exposed to clean air and also diesel fumes in a laboratory.

Using fMRI machines, researchers were able to analyze the before and after effects on the brain.

“We see that the brain’s not working so well after the exposure to the diesel exhaust,” said Dr. Jodie Gawryluk, psychology professor at UVic.

Scientists looked carefully the brain’s default mode network – the various regions of the brain needed for memory and reason. To do this, test subjects were told not to think about anything in particular when they were put into the scanner.

“During that time, usually people start to engage in self-reflection, thinking about what they did earlier that day, what they might need to do later, remembering things,” explained Gawryluk.

But researchers found the default mode network didn’t work as well after people were exposed to pollution. Cognitive skills, like thinking, reasoning and remembering were impaired.

Thankfully, the effects were short-lived.

Even so, Gawryluk said more studies need to be done on the long-term effects of repeated exposure.

“(Studies are needed) for people that live in areas where there’s a lot of pollution, and maybe (to determine) whether or not this could be a risk factor for development of conditions like Alzheimer’s disease as we get older,” said Gawryluk.