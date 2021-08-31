VANCOUVER -- The official start of the school year is quickly approaching, and having the right technology for back to school is essential.

Tech expert Lisa Chang joined CTV Morning Live to share her top tech solutions to save time and money.

Chang recommended these finds from Staples' Back-To-School HQ:

Acer Swift 3: Chang acknowledged that buying a laptop is a big decision. People should be seeking out a future-proof investment and buy a device with room for growth. The Acer Swift 3 offers high performance, 18 hours of battery life and exceptional WiFi speed and connectivity. This lightweight laptop is Intel EVO-certified. This means it's passed high quality and performance standards.

Adidas Bag: Chang recommends this sustainable choice to carry all the back-to-school essentials. Adidas is a reliable brand and this particular bag is made from recycled plastics.

TP Link WiFi Range Extender: Pairing multiple devices can drag down WiFi speed. This device offers whole home coverage to keep the entire family running efficiantly.

Canon Mega Tank Printer: This refillable ink printer comes with ink equivalent to 30 conventional cartridge sets. It is ideal for home or small-business use.

Kobo Libra H20: This e-reader is compact, user friendly and very portable. Kobo includes a free trial of their K+ subscription, which provides all you can read e-books with thousands of titles available.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about these top tech picks.