VANCOUVER -- A tiny orphaned bobcat is doing better after being rescued last week in B.C.'s West Kootenay region, a wildlife group says.

The small male bobcat was found July 7 on the side of a road in Grand Forks, Critter Care Wildlife Society wrote on social media Thursday.

The bobcat was a six-hour drive from the centre, which is based in Langley, staff wrote, posting two photos showing the wide-eyed feline.

A volunteer drove the kitten to the Okanagan, and Critter Care staff were greeted by the mayors of Osoyoos and Rossland when they arrived.

The bobcat was given fluids and was determined to be in critical condition, Critter Care said.

"His energy levels were irregular as he was clearly fighting to stay alive."

At that time, the wildlife group said, he weighed just 600 grams, or about 1.3 pounds.

Critter Care said staff members, identified as Nathan and Brandon, made several stops on the way back to Langley from Osoyoos to check on the bobcat, and that the cat latched on immediately when given a bottle of formula.

"It was a bumpy few days to get this little man back to health," Critter Care said.

But the bobcat, who staff have nicknamed "Tucker," appears now to be in good health, and is expected to fully recover.

Tucker is being monitored round the clock, and staff are building him a "suitable enclosure" at the facility. Critter Care is asking the public for donations to help with the cost.