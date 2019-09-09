

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Fall may still be two weeks away, but cooler, wet weather is already entering Vancouver's forecast.

Several rainy days are predicted in the week ahead, with a risk of thunderstorms throughout the day on Monday.

The first day of the work week is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Thunderstorms could roll in by the afternoon or evening and temperatures are expected to peak at 19 C and dip as low as 13 C.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy again, with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. High temperatures could reach 20 C.

Wednesday could see a break from the rain, with a mix of sun and cloud and highs of 22.

Heading into the evening, the clouds are expected to roll back in, and by Thursday there is expected to be a 40 per cent chance of rain.

While Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs reaching 19, the rain is predicted to return overnight and stick around all weekend.

Saturday is expected to be the coolest day of the week, with high temperatures only reaching 17 and lows dipping down to 12. It's also expected to see the most rain, with 25 to 35 millimetres predicted.

