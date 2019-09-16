

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





With fall a week away, Vancouver's forecast is a mixed bag in the coming days.

Kicking the week off, Monday could see a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Environment Canada predicts the day will be most cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high temperature of 17 C. By the evening, it's expected to be windy by the water.

Tuesday is also expected to see rain, especially in the morning. By the afternoon that could taper off to a 30 per cent chance. It's predicted to be windy by the water with highs of 15 and lows around 12.

Wednesday and Thursday could both see a break from the rain, with a mix of sun and cloud and highs of 18 and 17 respectively.

The rain is expected to return by Friday, however, with a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day.

Saturday could be the warmest day of the week, with sun, cloud and highs of 20. Low temperatures are expected to dip to 12.

By the end of the week, the rain is expected to return with a 60 per cent chance of showers and highs of 19.

