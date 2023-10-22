'This isn't who we are': Rainbow crosswalk vandalized in Fort Langley, B.C.
A rainbow crosswalk in the community of Fort Langley, B.C. was vandalized on Friday night, and not for the first time.
Langley resident Brad Dirks was on a walking tour with his family in the area when the incident happened. The group was listening to the presenter at the historic graveyard just east of the crosswalk around 11 p.m.
“All of a sudden we all went silent because we heard tires screeching,” he recalled. “The people that I was with looked right at me immediately because they knew that I knew what it was.”
Dirks told CTV News he heard a driver burning rubber on the crosswalk for about 45 seconds. “It just kept going and going and going. It was unbelievable. We could see the smoke kind of rising above the building,” he said.
The driver then turned around and marked up the crosswalk a second time in the opposite direction. “We just stood there frozen, listening to this in shock,” Dirks remembered.
After vandalizing the crosswalk, the vehicle sped past the group. Dirks described it as a small to medium-sized white pickup truck.
He has filed a police report and given a description of the truck, and the culprit is likely to be identified because the incident was caught on camera.
Last month, the Township of Langley installed intersection video cameras at Glover Road and Mary Avenue after the crosswalk was vandalized and restored multiple times. In fact, the rainbow stripes were re-painted after they were defaced with tire marks in September—costing the Township $5,000--only for the crosswalk to be marked up in the same way a few days later.
Dirks lives near the crosswalk, and since it was installed in 2017, he said he’s seen it vandalized countless times. “It seems like every other day, there's a new skid mark,” he said. “There's always new, intentional marks on it that people do, and I see it all the time.”
He added that it’s clear when the marks are made on purpose, like on Friday.
“People who don't really care when this happens will always say, well, naturally tire tracks are going to be on a rainbow crosswalk because cars drive over it. Yeah, and that's true, but you can tell when a car stops and pulls their e-brake and basically does a burnout so much that there’s black tread marks in both directions,” he said.
“They knew exactly what they were doing and what message they were trying to send. There's no question about it.”
That message hits Dirks particularly hard, because his son is a member of the LGBTQ2S+ community. He said the group he was with noticed his body language change when they witnessed the act on Friday.
“Reading about it and seeing it on the news is bad enough. But when you actually hear it and witness it firsthand, it really sent a wave of shock and anxiety through me,” he recalled.
“In 2023, I don’t understand why this is still happening and why there’s not more acceptance,” Dirks continued. “I’ve lived here for 50 years and this isn’t who we are.”
A spokesperson for the Township of Langley told CTV News that staff is aware of the incident and that the crosswalk will be repaired quickly. “Work will be done with the RCMP to identify and hold accountable those responsible for this vandalism,” they wrote.
CTV News has reached out to the RCMP and will update this story if a response is received.
In the meantime, Dirks hopes the incident won’t be swept under the rug and that Mounties will find those responsible, but most of all that the culprits learn from their mistake and come out better for it.
He said he’d like to see the vandals given community service within the LGBTQ2S+ community instead of being thrown the book. “(It would) maybe open their minds and open their hearts a little bit and learn a bit and then maybe they would put their past behind them. And instead of having hate in their heart, maybe they would become allies,” Dirks said.
“I would really like this to be an opportunity for anybody who has hate and supports this kind of stuff to maybe take a step back. And statistically, everybody has somebody in (the LGBTQ2S+ community) in their circle of friends or their family,” he continued.
“I think if we all understood that maybe, you know, people would start to be less angry, be less hateful and that would be my hope.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Second aid convoy reaches Gaza as Israel attacks targets in Syria and occupied West Bank
Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza, two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the two-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral Sunday into a broader conflict.
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for the estranged son of Nashville's police chief as the suspect in the shooting of two police officers outside a Dollar General store.
Canada's ambassador to Egypt says embassy at the ready to welcome evacuees from Gaza
Canada's ambassador to Egypt says the embassy is ready to help Canadians in Gaza as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas.
EVs are getting easier to find -- but with price tags out of reach for many Canadians
Canada's electric vehicle market keeps getting bigger, but that's not necessarily good news for consumers -- or the environment. Manufacturers are leaning heavily on electrified SUVs, trucks and large cars that mean high prices and profits for the automakers.
Hezbollah and Israel exchange fire and warnings of a widened war
Hezbollah announced the deaths of five more militants as clashes along the Lebanon-Israel border intensified and the Israeli prime minister warned Lebanon on Sunday not to let itself get dragged into a new war.
Israel welcomes Canada's conclusion that Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza
Israel is 'pleased' that Canada has joined the United States and France in believing that an explosion at a Gaza City hospital last week was fired by an errant rocket from within the Gaza Strip, the Israeli ambassador in Ottawa said Sunday.
Federal leaders mark anniversary 9 years after Parliament Hill attack
Federal leaders marked the ninth anniversary Sunday of the Parliament Hill attack that left a Canadian reservist dead. They also remembered the death of another Armed Forces member that occurred in a separate attack two days earlier.
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Campbell River home invasion victim shares terrifying experience
When Janet Mitchell looked out her window, she saw three people attempting to break down her front door around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
-
Nanaimo mom commits to helping grieving parents after suffering her own loss
A Nanaimo mom is on an unexpected mission to help parents facing loss.
-
1 dead, suspect at large after stabbing at Port Alberni apartment building
One man is dead and another is wanted by police after a stabbing in Port Alberni Friday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Three arrested at Calgary demonstrations related to Middle East conflict
Three people were arrested in connection with protests at the city's Olympic Plaza on Sunday.
-
Wastewater from ruptured sewer line still flowing into Bow River: Town of Cochrane
After initially saying that wastewater was no longer flowing into the Bow River, the Town of Cochrane said actually it still is.
-
Tales from the Rez: New horror-humour anthology series from director Trevor Solway mines Blackfoot ghost stories
Just in time for Halloween thrills and chills, Tales from the Rez has arrived on screens telling scary stories that might ring a bell for anyone who grew up in Siksika.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton-based Pride Tape makes NHL appearance Saturday despite ban
A Canadian NHL player is the first to sport rainbow-coloured Pride Tape on the ice since it was banned by the league.
-
Pinball wizards flock to Sherwood park 'to be the best' in Alberta
It was a battle of Alberta in Sherwood Park Sunday, with Calgary and Edmonton's best pinball players fighting for the title of best in the province.
-
Oilers star Connor McDavid to miss at least a week with an upper-body injury
Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid was expected to be out of the lineup for one to two weeks due to an upper-body injury, the NHL team said Sunday.
Toronto
-
Retrial of Toronto mother once convicted of killing disabled daughter wraps up first week. Here's what happened
A Toronto mother’s fight to clear her name in the death of her disabled 16-year-old daughter Cynara continues as her retrial, in which she once again faces a charge of first-degree murder, began at a downtown Toronto courtroom last week. Here's what took place in the first week of proceedings:
-
Two people taken to hospital after e-bike catches fire in Toronto apartment
Two adults were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation following a fire at a residential high-rise in Toronto’s Yorkville area, say paramedics.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada, Prime Minister to pause interest rate increases
For the second time in as many months, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the Bank of Canada to pause any further interest rate increases, saying millions of Canadians are 'struggling to make ends meet.'
Montreal
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to downtown Montreal, demand end to killing of civilians in Gaza
A rainfall warning didn't stop thousands protesters from gathering in downtown Montreal Sunday to voice their support for Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war.
-
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
-
Demonstrators rally in several Quebec cities to protect the midwife profession
Nearly 100 people gathered in Montreal on Sunday afternoon in support of the midwives, whose future is threatened by Bill 15, according to various organizations.
Winnipeg
-
'We don't want to see anybody hurt': Weekend rallies in Winnipeg support both sides of Israeli/Hamas conflict
Palestinian and Israeli groups clashed outside of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Sunday, projecting their stances on the Israel-Hamas war.
-
"Really important to have that outlet': Manitoba's 2SLGBTQ+ curling league
Nick Sears and his teammates spend their Sundays sweeping away at the Granite Curling Club.
-
'A lot of fun': Manitoba-based Indigenous-led sitcom returns for 2nd season
The creator of a Manitoba-based sitcom set on a fictional northern First Nation says he can’t wait for people to watch its new season.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. psych nurse appeals to have $50K in misconduct charges overturned
A former Saskatchewan psychiatric nurse fined $50,000 for professional misconduct may get a lesser penalty after an appeal court judge quashed several findings of the disciplinary committee.
-
Sask. town elects new mayor in byelection following ethics probe
A new mayor has been elected in the Town of Nipawin in a byelection called after the last mayor resigned amid an ethics investigation.
-
Saskatoon Hilltops triumph over Regina Thunder in prairie conference final
The rivalry between the Regina Thunder and the Saskatoon Hilltops was at full flame today as the teams clashed in the Junior Football Prairie Conference final.
Regina
-
Regina police close portion of Sask. Drive following serious collision involving pedestrian
Regina police have closed a portion of Saskatchewan Drive following a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian Sunday night.
-
'To see everybody go their separate ways is tough': Riders clean out their lockers after missing playoffs
Members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders cleaned out their lockers on Sunday as their 2023 season came to a close following Saturday’s loss to the Toronto Argonauts which officially knocked them out of playoff contention.
-
Woman arrested after allegedly waving machete near Saskatchewan Legislative Building
A Regina woman is in custody after allegedly waving a machete near the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.
Atlantic
-
Three dead in fatal collision in Fort Lawrence, N.S.: RCMP
Cumberland County District RCMP is investigating a collision that resulted in the death of three people on Highway 2 in Fort Lawrence, N.S.
-
How an award-winning Halifax professor nurtured a network of battery entrepreneurs
They call themselves the "Dahn lab" graduates, and they're powering an unlikely, Halifax-based research hub for batteries designed to replace fossil fuels.
-
Wind and rain are no match for Legs for Literacy runners
The wind and rain couldn't stop over 1,500 people from participating in this years Legs for Literacy run, which is making its full return.
London
-
Rally to show support for Palestinians held at London’s Victoria Park
'What matters is, who stands with peace and justice today.' Speakers at a rally in London encourage politicians take a stronger stand.
-
'1-in-67 million odds': Ontario man makes two hole-in-ones in same round
John Payne of Woodstock, Ont. waited 62 years to make his first career hole-in-one. It took him less than a half-hour to make his second.
-
Sarnia police investigate gunshots heard at Rainbow Park
An increased police presence was seen at Rainbow Park Sunday after the Sarnia Police Service (SPS) was notified of gunshots heard around 6 a.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Hunter fined $8K for killing moose, allowing it to spoil in northern Ont.
A southern Ontario man who shot two cow moose during a hunt last year and left one to spoil has been fined $8,000.
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in the north
For the second time in a month, rallies under the banner of 1 Million March 4 Children were organized in cities across the region and across the country calling for the elimination of what organizers call “the sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum" while counter-protestors says the group is spreading anti-LGBTQ2S+ rhetoric and misinformation “under the guise of saving children.”
-
Vehicle on fire on Highway 11
CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Friday afternoon on Highway 11 near Ramore, Ont., east of Timmins.
Kitchener
-
'Pumpkin People' wow in West Galt
A Halloween spectacle in Cambridge is getting rave reviews.
-
WATCH
WATCH Brantford, Ont. stilt walker attempts world record
A Brantford, Ont. performer is walking into the history books – again.
-
Police investigation on Kitchener trail
Waterloo regional police have taken down the police tape that they used to block off a portion of a Kitchener trail Sunday morning, but haven’t said what officers were doing in the area.