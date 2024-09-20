Fire that destroyed historic bridge was intentionally set: Kamloops RCMP

A fire that destroyed a historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., is now being investigated as arson, local Mounties say.

The 1930s-era Red Bridge burned down in the early hours of Thursday morning. Firefighters arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames, and it ultimately collapsed into the river below around 3:30 a.m.

“The investigation is still in its very early stages, but we do believe the Red Bridge was intentionally set on fire and we are treating it as arson, based on the information and evidence reviewed so far,” said Supt. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Kamloops RCMP, in an update Friday.

Thursday’s fire was the second at the wooden truss bridge this week, after a blaze was reported there around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to police, who say whether or not the two are related is part of the investigation.

“The Red Bridge was an important and historic part of our community’s infrastructure; it is extremely disheartening to think that it was purposely destroyed,” Pelley said in the statement.

Police are appealing for information from the community, including dash camera video and witnesses to “anything suspicious” around the river and shoreline in the days leading up to the fire.

“You may have observed something that seemed out of place or stood out, which could now be relevant to advancing our investigation into what is believed to have been a criminal act,” Pelley continued.

“It’s very important that anyone in the community who has any information which could be related to the Red Bridge fire, please share it with police as soon as possible.”

Reports can be made to the Kamloops detachment at 250-828-3000 or the Tk’emlúps Rural detachment at 250-314-1800. The police file number for the case is 2024-31206.