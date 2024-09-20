Vancouver Canucks goalie Silovs confident, calm heading into new season

Arturs Silovs was the Vancouver Canucks breakout star during last season's playoffs — and not only for his fashion sense.

Now, with Vancouver's leading goalie Thatcher Demko sidelined by a rare muscle injury, Silovs appears poised to take over the crease once again.

The 23-year-old Latvian remains unfazed by the opportunity.

“Just have to take it one day at a time. Take it as a challenge and be prepared," he said at the Canucks training camp in Penticton, B.C.

Silovs' cool, calm demeanour drew ample attention last spring — as did the pink paisley dress shirt Canucks forward J.T. Miller borrowed from Silovs' locker and sported during a morning skate.

Silovs spent much of the regular season with Vancouver's American Hockey League affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks, before joining the NHL club for its playoff run.

Over a matter of weeks, he went from being the third-string netminder to posting his first NHL shutout in a series-clinching victory over Nashville that vaulted the Canucks into the second round of the playoffs. He then stayed in net as the team ground its way through a seven-game series against the Edmonton Oilers.

Silovs went 5-5-0 across the post-season with a .898 save percentage, a 2.91 goals-against average and a shutout.

After time to reflect during the off-season, the six-foot-four, 203-pound goalie said the run held a lot of lessons.

“I think it showed me how best hockey is played, and in the toughest situations," he said. "There's so much pressure all around, right? And everyone wants to win. Everyone's scrambling, trying to do their best.

"So I think that gave me a lot of confidence too, just being in the game, having good games, and having confidence and winning. And now I think it's easier to get in with that experience under your belt.”

Silovs spent his summer working through a knee injury that kept him out of Latvia's lineup during an Olympic qualifier.

Making the decision to sit out wasn't easy for Silovs, but he wanted to prioritize his future and knew he wasn't at the level he expected to be at when representing his country.

“I want to be at 100 per cent, not 80 per cent, right?” he said.

Latvia went unbeaten in the tournament and will compete at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

“I was pretty confident for our core for the national team," Silovs said. "And I was confident enough that we were going to manage it and win it.”

With Demko sidelined indefinitely, it's expected Silovs will be Vancouver's starter through the pre-season, beginning Tuesday when the Canucks host the Seattle Kraken. He could also be in net when the regular-season campaign begins with a visit from the Calgary Flames on Oct. 9.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet isn't nervous about having the up-and-coming goalie manning the crease.

"The way this team defends, the way we play the puck, I'm comfortable," he said. "We have a certain way we want to play, and hopefully take pressure off a goalie, whether it's Demmer or Silovs or whoever. I think that's important."

Both structure and a solid netminder were key for Vancouver through the playoffs last year, said defenceman Quinn Hughes.

"It wasn't like we were playing so sound and stable that Arty didn't have to make any saves," he said. "I mean, he made some really good saves, and he's a great, great goalie, and we're lucky to have him in the organization with Demmer down. Obviously our structure helps us, but I don't think that can take away what a what a good goalie Arty is."

Even with defensive structure and solid goaltending, the Canucks ultimately fell to the Oilers in Game 7 of the second-round series.

It's a result that still irks the squad as a new season begins, Silovs said.

“I think it just gives you hunger, right? It wasn't enough. We were short. And I think, for me, I want to get better," he said. "I think that's great. We need that hunger to be successful."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.