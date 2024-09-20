Seats from stolen e-bike for child with complex needs recovered, Surrey RCMP say

The seats from a stolen e-bike that was customized for a Surrey, B.C., child with complex health needs have been recovered – but the bike itself has yet to be found.

Surrey RCMP said a Good Samaritan noticed the seats Friday morning on a trail near 95A Avenue and 159A Street, after learning about the theft on the news.

"We are extremely grateful to this Good Samaritan who found the two seats and returned (them) to the police," said Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha, in a news release.

"We are asking the community to continue looking out for this specific bicycle."

The e-bike was locked outside a school near 162 Street and 88 Avenue when it was stolen on Tuesday, as the owner was picking up his daughter.

Authorities previously shared surveillance video showing a suspect approaching the bike, surveying the area with his hands in his pockets, then pulling bolt cutters out of his backpack and cutting the lock.

The bike is described as a sage green Eventin Abound cargo e-bike – one that was customized for a girl with complex needs.

Surrey RCMP described the bike as "essential" for the child.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502.