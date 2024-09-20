Teenager charged in Surrey stabbings that sent 2 to hospital

A teenager has been charged with multiple offences related to stabbings that occurred in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood last week.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was arrested on Sept. 13 and has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of assault causing bodily harm, Surrey RCMP said in an update on the case Thursday.

The teen remains in custody pending his next court appearance, police said. A second suspect – an adult man – was released without charges.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Sept. 11. Around 4:30 p.m. that day, police were allied to a report of a fight on 130A Street near 60 Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found two men who had been stabbed. Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time, police said the stabbing occurred while "the victims were meeting with the suspects to conduct a transaction." They said those circumstances led them to believe the assaults were targeted.

The suspects had fled the scene in a vehicle by the time officers arrived, Mounties said. In their initial statement, police said they were looking for three Black men in their late teens or early 20s.

The Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit "quickly identified the suspects," police said in their update Thursday.