This Canadian company is simplifying the way you make smoothies

Sponsored by:

One of the most popular resolutions people make each year is to eat healthier. We all want to eat healthier, but that change is always easier said than done. It’s a challenge to find recipes we like, are simple to make, and require ingredients we can access without visiting multiple grocery stores each week.

Blender Bites has addressed these challenges by making it easier than ever to start your day with a healthy serving of fruits and veggies by simplifying the way we make smoothies, with their recently introduced functional superfood single serving Blender Bites smoothie pucks.

Blender Bites are certified organic plant-based single portion smoothie pucks, that are free of gluten, soy, dairy, and GMOs and have no added sugar or stevia. They are made with clean ingredients, including delicious organic fruits, organic greens, and a blend of essential plant-based vitamins and minerals derived from whole fruits and vegetables.

The superfood smoothie pucks come frozen in three unique flavour options - Power Berry, Vita Smoothie, and Green D-tox - which can be made into your daily smoothie by simply blending or shaking the pucks with a liquid of choice.

Blender Bites simplify the smoothie-making process by combining a nutritious mix of organic fruits and vegetables while minimizing plastic packaging and waste.

Power Berry, a delicious mix of organic strawberries, apples, bananas, blueberries, blackberries with a greens blend & veggies, comprised of 15 essential vitamins and minerals, and seven detoxifying organic greens, is an excellent source of energizing B vitamins. To top it off, Power Berry is high in antioxidants.

Vita Smoothie is a fresh blend of organic peaches, raspberries, bananas, apples, and strawberries, contains 75 per cent of your recommended daily vitamins and minerals, and is an excellent source of the immune-supporting vitamins A, C, D, and E.

Green D-Tox is made with organic mangos, apples, coconut milk, and a greens blend, comprised of 15 essential vitamins and minerals, seven detoxifying organic greens, and is high in dietary fibre with organic chia seeds.

But Blender Bites is more than just a refreshingly easy way to make smoothies at home. They have been designed with a strong focus on functionality and simplicity, and while Blender Bites come individually frozen pucks, they aren’t individually wrapped, so you aren’t producing any unnecessary or extra waste.

Chelsie Hodge, founder and CEO of Blender Bites.

For parents, busy professionals, and students alike, finding the ingredients, time, and energy to make delicious, healthy smoothies can be a challenge. That is exactly what inspired Chelsie Hodge to develop Blender Bites. After realizing just how much fruits and veggies were going to waste when making individual smoothies, and how time consuming it was to make them from scratch, Chelsie devised the convenient, one-step smoothie pucks and founded Blender Bites in 2016.

Vancouver-based Blender Bites produces its superfood smoothie pucks, and sources all of their ingredients within Canada. These delicious innovation for smoothies are available in over 850 leading grocery retail stores across Canada, including Sobeys, Loblaws, Whole Foods, Safeway, Save on Foods, and Thrifty Foods, as well as, at select Costco Wholesale locations across Ontario and Quebec.

Blender Bites are also now on shelves at Costco Wholesale locations in the Southwestern US, and were recently nominated for the 2022 Best New Product of The Year award in the frozen/beverage category.

To learn more about Blender Bites, recipes, and a local retailer, visit blenderbites.com. You can also visit the Blender Bites Instagram page.