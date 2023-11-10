VANCOUVER
    • 'This behaviour is disgraceful': Port Moody police arrest alleged poppy donation thief

    A photo provided by the Port Moody Police Department shows officers arresting a man suspected of stealing a poppy donation box on Nov. 6, 2023. A photo provided by the Port Moody Police Department shows officers arresting a man suspected of stealing a poppy donation box on Nov. 6, 2023.

    A man suspected of stealing a poppy donation box from a Port Moody retailer earlier this week has been arrested, and police say they plan to recommend charges.

    The Port Moody Police Department detailed the Nov. 6 theft in a statement Friday, releasing a photo of the suspect’s arrest and video of his alleged crime.

    A security camera from an unnamed retailer in Newport Village captured the man taking off with a poppy donation box Monday evening.

    Police were called to the scene shortly after, but say the suspect had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

    A few days later, the suspect – a man in his 50s who is reportedly well-known to police—was identified and arrested in Port Coquitlam.

    “This behaviour is disgraceful” wrote PMPD Const. Sam Zacharias in the statement. “These incidents certainly resonate with our community as a whole and we treat them seriously.”

    An investigation into the incident remains active as police seek to recommend theft-related charges. Investigators are asking anyone with information related to this incident to call 604-461-3456.

