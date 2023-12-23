This B.C. ski resort was named one of the best in the world by Vogue

A B.C. ski destination recently received a shout-out from a major American publication.

Likely not a surprise for many, Whistler Blackcomb was named in Vogue in their list of “The 8 Best Ski Resorts in the World.”

The world-famous pair of B.C. mountains was listed along the likes of resorts in the peaks of Colorado and the French Alps.

Taking the number two spot on the list, Vogue points out that Whistler is only “a hop and a skip outside the USA.”

The publication notes that Whistler and Blackcomb combined constitute the largest ski resort in North America, and that the PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola is the longest and highest lift of its kind in the world—in fact it holds the Guinness World Record, according to the resort’s website.

“The resort’s global stature is proved, as well, by the Whistler Blackcomb having hosted a number of sports events during the 2010 Winter Olympics,” the article states.

Whistler Village was also deemed noteworthy for its “exciting nightlife for your dining and apres-ski needs, from shops and cafes to bars.”

A world-class ski experiences comes with world-class costs, however. Lift tickets prices at the resort recently raised eyebrows—with a single-day pass during the busy week between Christmas and New Years Day marked at $299.

Whistler Blackcomb opened for the season on Nov. 23.