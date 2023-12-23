VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • This B.C. ski resort was named one of the best in the world by Vogue

    A skier plows though the snow during a powder on Whistler mountain in Whistler, B.C. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS) A skier plows though the snow during a powder on Whistler mountain in Whistler, B.C. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

    A B.C. ski destination recently received a shout-out from a major American publication.

    Likely not a surprise for many, Whistler Blackcomb was named in Vogue in their list of “The 8 Best Ski Resorts in the World.”

    The world-famous pair of B.C. mountains was listed along the likes of resorts in the peaks of Colorado and the French Alps.

    Taking the number two spot on the list, Vogue points out that Whistler is only “a hop and a skip outside the USA.”

    The publication notes that Whistler and Blackcomb combined constitute the largest ski resort in North America, and that the PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola is the longest and highest lift of its kind in the world—in fact it holds the Guinness World Record, according to the resort’s website.

    “The resort’s global stature is proved, as well, by the Whistler Blackcomb having hosted a number of sports events during the 2010 Winter Olympics,” the article states.

    Whistler Village was also deemed noteworthy for its “exciting nightlife for your dining and apres-ski needs, from shops and cafes to bars.”

    A world-class ski experiences comes with world-class costs, however. Lift tickets prices at the resort recently raised eyebrows—with a single-day pass during the busy week between Christmas and New Years Day marked at $299.

    Whistler Blackcomb opened for the season on Nov. 23.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances

    This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.

    'Silence is not a solution': LGBTQ2S+ parliamentarians reflect on polarization, protest

    Members of the LGBTQ2S+ community have long faced discrimination and prejudice in Canada and beyond, having to fight for job protection, access to services and basic human rights.Canada legalized same-sex marriage nearly two decades ago and the Canadian Human Rights Act has for years prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News