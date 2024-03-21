Things to do in Vancouver on the 1st weekend of spring

After an unseasonably warm last weekend of winter, Vancouver's forecast calls for a rainy start to the first weekend of spring. Here are some events to check out while staying dry until the sun returns on Sunday.

'Red Velvet'

This weekend marks the opening of The Arts Club Theatre Company's production of "Red Velvet" by Lolita Chakrabarti.

Set in London in 1833 – against the backdrop of parliamentary debate about the abolition of slavery – the play tells the true story of Ira Aldridge, the first Black actor to portray Shakespeare's Othello.

Thursday is opening night, and Red Velvet will run until April 21 at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage, 2750 Granville St. Tickets can be purchased through the Arts Club website.

Vancouver International Auto Show

"Western Canada's largest automotive event" began Wednesday and continues through Sunday, bringing dozens of exhibitors – including manufacturers, dealers and other retailers – to the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The show opens at 10 a.m. daily and runs until 9 p.m., except on Sunday, when it closes at 6 p.m. Tickets and further information can be found online.

Pussy Riot

Russian punk artists and activists Pussy Riot are in Metro Vancouver this weekend to mark the opening of an exhibition of their work at North Vancouver's Polygon Gallery.

"Velvet Terrorism: Pussy Riot’s Russia" features a survey of more than 50 "actions" the group has taken, often turning the country's "repressive state apparatus" into an unwilling artistic collaborator.

An artist talk Thursday night is sold out, as is the group's performance of its show "Riot Days" in Vancouver on Friday. The exhibit will be on display at the Polygon through June 2.

Pop-up dance class

Vancouver Civic Theatres is hosting a Salsa/Bachata class on Friday night at its Annex theatre, located on the second floor at 823 Seymour St.

Doors and bar service open at 7 p.m., with a one-hour class hosted by Celina Villarroel Whiting and DJ MiXXX commencing at 7:30 and social dancing to follow.

Organizers say no previous dance experience is necessary. Tickets and further information can be found on the VCT website.

Climb the wall

Hundreds of firefighters and supporters will scale the 48 flights of stairs inside the Sheraton Wall Centre Sunday morning to raise money for the BC Lung Foundation.

Registration for the annual fundraiser is free, though organizers ask anyone who signs up to raise at least $225.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and brunch will be served beginning at 9 a.m. The first waves of participating firefighters will begin their ascent at 9:30. As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser had reached roughly 50 per cent of its $75,330 goal, according to its website.