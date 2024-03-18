Dozens of temperature records broken across B.C., days before the start of spring

Dozens of temperature records were broken in B.C. on Sunday as parts of the province saw their warmest weekend of the year so far.

Sunday marked the third day in a row that new records were set for high temperatures in parts of B.C., according to preliminary data from Environment Canada. Friday saw 10 records defeated, Saturday brought 38 new high temperatures and, on Sunday, another 38 new records were set. Most of the records that fell were decades old, including some that were previously set more than 100 years ago.

Vancouver, for example, broke its March 17 record first set in 1900 and tied in 1995. On Sunday, it got as warm as 15.1 C. Previously, it had only been as warm as 14.4 C on that day.

Meanwhile, in Quesnel, the mercury rose to 22.8 C on Sunday. That shattered the area's previous record for March 17 of 17.2 C, which was last set in 1902.

The records were broken as a "ridge of high pressure" swept through the province, according to the federal weather agency.

The warm temperatures are forecast to last until Tuesday, before more typical March weather, including rain and mild temperatures, returns by Wednesday.

The list of maximum temperature records broken on Sunday according to Environment Canada's preliminary data includes:

Abbotsford area: New record of 21.5 C, old record of 20.6 C set in 1947

Blue River area: New record of 20.2 C, old record of 14.2 C set in 2019

Burns Lake area: New record of 15.9 C, old record of 12.8 C set in 1957

Cache Creek area: New record of 21 C, old record of 20.6 C set in 1947

Clearwater area: New record of 206 C, old record of 18.3 C set in 1915

Clinton area: New record of 17.2 C, old record of 12.9 C set in 2007

Dawson Creek area: New record of 20.9 C, old record of 12.8 C set in 1930

Fort St. John area: New record of 19.7 C, old record of 12.8 C set in 1910

Gibsons area: New record of 18.8 C, old record of 16.2 C set in 2019

Kelowna area: New record of 18.9 C, old record of 16.1 C set in 1914

Mackenzie area: New record of 17.1 C, old record of 11.5 C set in 2019

Malahat area: New record of 18.2 C, old record of 14.7 C set in 2019

Merritt area: New record of 23.2 C, old record of 19.4 C set in 1972

Naksup area: New record of 13.6 C, old record of 13.1 C set in 2019

Nelson area: New record of 18.6 C, old record of 16.7 C set in 1947

Osoyoos area: New record of 22.2 C, old record of 20 C set in 1972

Pemberton area: New record of 20.9 C, old record of 18.1 C set in 2019

Pitt Meadows area: New record of 22.5 C, old record of 19.5 C set in 2019

Port Alberni area: New record of 20.9 C, old record of 18.9 C set in 1930

Powell River area: New record of 19.4 C, old record of 16.7 C set in 1972

Prince George area: New record of 20.2 C, old record of 13.3 C set in 1941

Princeton area: New record of 22.5 C, old record of 20.6 C set in 1947

Puntzi Mountain area: New record of 18 C, old record of 12.1 C set in 2007

Quesnel area: New record of 22.8 C, old record of 17.2 C set in 1902

Richmond area: New record of 14.6 C, old record of 14.4 C set in 1900 (tied in 1995)

Sechelt area: New record of 18.8 C, old record of 16.2 C set in 2019

Smithers area: New record of 16 C, old record of 11.7 C set in 1947

Sparwood area: New record of 16.9 C, old record of 13.3 C set in 1972

Squamish area: New record of 22.2 C, old record of 21.3 C set in 2019

Summerland area: New record of 17.5 C, old record of 16.1 C set in 1972

Tatlayoko Lake area: New record of 18.4 C, old record of 17.2 C set in 1947

Trail area: New record of 20.8 C, old record of 18.3 C set in 1947

Vancouver area: New record of 15.1 C, old record of 14.4 C set in 1900 (tied in 1995)

Vernon area: New record of 19.3 C, old record of 18.3 C set in 1914

West Vancouver area: New record of 18.9 C, old record of 17.8 C set in 1995

Whistler area: New record of 18.9 C, old record of 14.4 C set in 2019

Williams Lake area: New record of 19.5 C, old record of 14.9 C set in 2007

Yoho (National Park) area: New record of 12.5 C, old record of 12.2 C set in 1947

Environment Canada says its weather-record summary "may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy