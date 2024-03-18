VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Dozens of temperature records broken across B.C., days before the start of spring

    People enjoy a sunny day at Vancouver's Kitsilano beach on March 16, 2024. People enjoy a sunny day at Vancouver's Kitsilano beach on March 16, 2024.
    Share

    Dozens of temperature records were broken in B.C. on Sunday as parts of the province saw their warmest weekend of the year so far.

    Sunday marked the third day in a row that new records were set for high temperatures in parts of B.C., according to preliminary data from Environment Canada. Friday saw 10 records defeated, Saturday brought 38 new high temperatures and, on Sunday, another 38 new records were set. Most of the records that fell were decades old, including some that were previously set more than 100 years ago.

    Vancouver, for example, broke its March 17 record first set in 1900 and tied in 1995. On Sunday, it got as warm as 15.1 C. Previously, it had only been as warm as 14.4 C on that day.

    Meanwhile, in Quesnel, the mercury rose to 22.8 C on Sunday. That shattered the area's previous record for March 17 of 17.2 C, which was last set in 1902.

    The records were broken as a "ridge of high pressure" swept through the province, according to the federal weather agency.

    The warm temperatures are forecast to last until Tuesday, before more typical March weather, including rain and mild temperatures, returns by Wednesday.

    The list of maximum temperature records broken on Sunday according to Environment Canada's preliminary data includes:

    • Abbotsford area: New record of 21.5 C, old record of 20.6 C set in 1947
    • Blue River area: New record of 20.2 C, old record of 14.2 C set in 2019
    • Burns Lake area: New record of 15.9 C, old record of 12.8 C set in 1957
    • Cache Creek area: New record of 21 C, old record of 20.6 C set in 1947
    • Clearwater area: New record of 206 C, old record of 18.3 C set in 1915
    • Clinton area: New record of 17.2 C, old record of 12.9 C set in 2007
    • Dawson Creek area: New record of 20.9 C, old record of 12.8 C set in 1930
    • Fort St. John area: New record of 19.7 C, old record of 12.8 C set in 1910
    • Gibsons area: New record of 18.8 C, old record of 16.2 C set in 2019
    • Kelowna area: New record of 18.9 C, old record of 16.1 C set in 1914
    • Mackenzie area: New record of 17.1 C, old record of 11.5 C set in 2019
    • Malahat area: New record of 18.2 C, old record of 14.7 C set in 2019
    • Merritt area: New record of 23.2 C, old record of 19.4 C set in 1972
    • Naksup area: New record of 13.6 C, old record of 13.1 C set in 2019
    • Nelson area: New record of 18.6 C, old record of 16.7 C set in 1947
    • Osoyoos area: New record of 22.2 C, old record of 20 C set in 1972
    • Pemberton area: New record of 20.9 C, old record of 18.1 C set in 2019
    • Pitt Meadows area: New record of 22.5 C, old record of 19.5 C set in 2019
    • Port Alberni area: New record of 20.9 C, old record of 18.9 C set in 1930
    • Powell River area: New record of 19.4 C, old record of 16.7 C set in 1972
    • Prince George area: New record of 20.2 C, old record of 13.3 C set in 1941
    • Princeton area: New record of 22.5 C, old record of 20.6 C set in 1947
    • Puntzi Mountain area: New record of 18 C, old record of 12.1 C set in 2007
    • Quesnel area: New record of 22.8 C, old record of 17.2 C set in 1902
    • Richmond area: New record of 14.6 C, old record of 14.4 C set in 1900 (tied in 1995)
    • Sechelt area: New record of 18.8 C, old record of 16.2 C set in 2019
    • Smithers area: New record of 16 C, old record of 11.7 C set in 1947
    • Sparwood area: New record of 16.9 C, old record of 13.3 C set in 1972
    • Squamish area: New record of 22.2 C, old record of 21.3 C set in 2019
    • Summerland area: New record of 17.5 C, old record of 16.1 C set in 1972
    • Tatlayoko Lake area: New record of 18.4 C, old record of 17.2 C set in 1947
    • Trail area: New record of 20.8 C, old record of 18.3 C set in 1947
    • Vancouver area: New record of 15.1 C, old record of 14.4 C set in 1900 (tied in 1995)
    • Vernon area: New record of 19.3 C, old record of 18.3 C set in 1914
    • West Vancouver area: New record of 18.9 C, old record of 17.8 C set in 1995
    • Whistler area: New record of 18.9 C, old record of 14.4 C set in 2019
    • Williams Lake area: New record of 19.5 C, old record of 14.9 C set in 2007
    • Yoho (National Park) area: New record of 12.5 C, old record of 12.2 C set in 1947

    Environment Canada says its weather-record summary "may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report."

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?

    In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.

    Opinion

    Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked

    Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News