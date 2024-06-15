Thieves stole $10K worth of ice baths from Langford CrossFit gym, RCMP say

Thieves managed to steal two large, portable ice baths from a CrossFit gym on Vancouver Island this week, according to local Mounties.

West Shore RCMP said in a news release Friday that they are investigating a break-in at CrossFit Lolo, 884 Atree Dr. in Langford.

Police believe the incident occurred sometime on Monday, June 10.

The thieves stole "several items," including two inflatable Kustom Kool Plunge ice baths worth roughly $5,800 apiece, police said.

The manufacturer's website indicates that the baths are approximately five feet long when inflated, but it also describes them as "easy to pack up and take with you on the road."

Police said they have not identified any suspects in the case. They're asking anyone with information about the break-in to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.