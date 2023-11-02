'These people are equal and should be accepted': First-of-its kind café at YVR champions neurodiverse staff
Nestled inside the domestic arrivals hall of the Vancouver International Airport, a novel business offers travelers a caffeine fix, snacks and a chance to make a positive impact in a stranger’s life.
It’s been a busy opening week for staff at Paper Planes Café, a social enterprise created in partnership with the Pacific Autism Family Network that trains and employs people who are neurodiverse.
YVR is believed to be the first Canadian airport with a social enterprise of this kind.
“An airport is an important part of people’s lives, it’s a place of connection. The fact that we can create connections through employment with people in our community who just need the opportunity and need the support so they can prosper, I think that’s exactly what an airport should do,” says YVR CEO Tamara Vrooman.
Paper Planes Café will have between 12 to 15 trainees, aged 18 and older, who will each work at the business for a maximum of six months. In the majority of cases, this will be the first work experience for café staff.
During that period, participants will be paid a living wage while developing skills needed in the workforce, with the goal of finding future employment elsewhere at YVR.
One 21-year-old trainee who asked that CTV News only use her first name, Rahma, hopes she’ll land a job at Starbucks once her term is up.
“I like making coffee best. It’s more relaxing because I’m not a talker,” she says. After three days on the job, she says she’s enjoyed her time with fellow employees and customers, describing everyone as “good” and “respectful.”
Considering the fact that the airport employs 26,000 people, Vrooman says it’s well equipped to provide employment opportunities to neurodiverse folks.
“We’re facing a changing labour market in this country and the airport is not immune to that, so we thought ‘What if we were able to kind of put our money where out mouth is?’” Vrooman explains. Rather that just training existing staff that have diverse needs, YVR decided to work with PAFN to train new employees in order to showcase the employment potential of the neurodiverse community.
According to YVR data, up to 10,000,000 people pass through the domestic arrival area annually, so the potential of this café’s staff won’t go unnoticed.
PAFN CEO Sergio Cocchia says the concept is about more than raising awareness—it’s about championing acceptance.
“We need everyone to understand that all these people are equal and should be accepted. There should be no difference when we’re served by a neurodiverse or neurotypical person,” says Cocchia.
However, he acknowledges that the café will be the first time many travellers interact with a neurodiverse cashier or barista.
“Maybe that gives them a second to pause and think ‘You know, I’m doing a good thing; I’m being a part of something good; I’m helping someone that could use that little boost to get on their life voyage,’” Cocchia says.
He’s also hopeful the café will inspire other employers to provide work opportunities for this segment of the population.
“They’re the most loyal employees in the world, they’ll show up every day to work with a smile, so you want to make sure you find a way to tap into that,” says Cocchia.
The café is being applauded by Coast Mental Health, which runs a similar social enterprise in downtown Vancouver—Social Crust Café & Catering—that offers culinary training to people who require more work flexibility due to mental illness and addiction recovery.
“The Paper Plane Café is a fabulous idea,” CMH senior manager Susan Hancock writes in an email to CTV News. “Establishing a social enterprise at YVR sends a positive message to tourists and visitors that Vancouver values and encourages inclusive and welcoming communities.”
Inclusivity is both the goal of the café and the source of inspiration for its name, according to Cocchia.
“The paper plane is something that has a beautiful trajectory –but it needs that little push, that first little launch, and that’s what this place is about,” he explains.
“It’s helping these young people realize, ‘I can fit in anywhere. I’m working at a major Canadian airport in this beautiful space and people love me and they give me tips and everyone is happy with me.”
