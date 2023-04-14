These are the most-ordered takeout items in Vancouver so far this year, according to SkipTheDishes

Miso soup and California rolls are the most-ordered takeout items in Vancouver so far this year, according to a national food delivery app.

In honour of National Takeout Day on April 15, SkipTheDishes released a list of the top 10 most ordered items in Vancouver and across Canada in 2023 thus far.

After the sushi restaurant stalwarts at the top of the list comes fountain pop, an item the company kept separate from "canned pop," which also made the list.

Indian favourites butter chicken and naan – both garlic and plain – also rank highly among Vancouverites' takeout tastes, as do chicken donair and french fries.

The full top 10 list for Vancouver follows.

Miso soup California roll (Fountain) pop Garlic naan Canned pop Butter chicken Naan Dynamite roll Chicken pita donair French fries

Interestingly, the nationwide list skews more heavily toward Indian staples. Four of the top 10 spots across Canada are occupied by various types of naan, with SkipTheDishes strangely including entries for both "naan" and "plain naan."

There's also yet a third category of pop on the national top 10 list, and no sushi rolls to be found.

The national top 10 list follows.