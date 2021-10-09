These 21 wines have been named B.C.'s best for 2021
The winners of the 2021 BC Lieutenant Governor's Wine Awards were announced Thursday in a virtual ceremony honouring 90 B.C. wineries with silver, gold and platinum medals.
A panel of judges tasted more than 800 wines in the competition, eventually settling on Tantalus Vineyards' 2018 Old Vines Riesling as the winner of the 2021 Lieutenant Governor's Wine of the Year.
The winning wine is made exclusively from a single block of Riesling grapes planted in 1978, according to the Tantalus website. Those looking to order a bottle directly from the winery are out of luck, however, as the product was listed as out of stock when CTV News checked Friday evening.
“I couldn’t be more delighted with the growth in interest, the boost to the provincial economy, and the stellar reputation that fine B.C. wines enjoy around the world,” said B.C. Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin in a news release announcing the competition's results.
The 20 wines that received platinum medals in the competition are listed below. The full list of medal winners can be found on the Okanagan Wine Festivals Society website.
- Arrowleaf Cellars – 2019 Riesling
- Burrowing Owl Estate Winery – 2019 Syrah
- CedarCreek Estate Winery – 2020 Platinum Home Block Rosé
- Chain Reaction Winery – 2019 Tailwind Pinot Gris
- ENRICO WINERY – 2020 Shining Armour Pinot Gris
- Inniskillin Okanagan Estate Winery – 2018 Estate Riesling Icewine
- Kismet Estate Winery – 2018 Cabernet Franc Reserve
- Liquidity Wines – 2020 Rosé
- Maan Farms Estate Winery – 2020 Raspberry Table Wine
- Mission Hill Family Estate – 2019 Terroir Collection Vista’s Edge Cabernet Franc
- Mission Hill Family Estate – 2019 Perpetua
- Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery – 2020 Original Vines Sémillon
- Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery – 2018 Reserve Syrah
- Silhouette Estate Winery – N/V Boyd Classic Cuveé
- Silkscarf Winery – 2017 Syrah-Viognier
- SpearHead Winery – 2019 Pinot Noir Saddle Block
- SpearHead Winery – 2019 Pinot Noir Cuveé
- SpearHead Winery – 2019 Pinot Noir Golden Retreat
- Tantalus Vineyards – 2018 Chardonnay
- Three Sisters Winery – 2019 Rebecca
