These 21 wines have been named B.C.'s best for 2021

Vancouver -

The winners of the 2021 BC Lieutenant Governor's Wine Awards were announced Thursday in a virtual ceremony honouring 90 B.C. wineries with silver, gold and platinum medals.

A panel of judges tasted more than 800 wines in the competition, eventually settling on Tantalus Vineyards' 2018 Old Vines Riesling as the winner of the 2021 Lieutenant Governor's Wine of the Year.

The winning wine is made exclusively from a single block of Riesling grapes planted in 1978, according to the Tantalus website. Those looking to order a bottle directly from the winery are out of luck, however, as the product was listed as out of stock when CTV News checked Friday evening.

“I couldn’t be more delighted with the growth in interest, the boost to the provincial economy, and the stellar reputation that fine B.C. wines enjoy around the world,” said B.C. Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin in a news release announcing the competition's results.

The 20 wines that received platinum medals in the competition are listed below. The full list of medal winners can be found on the Okanagan Wine Festivals Society website.